Meet Brandon Ingram’s famous rumoured fiancee and child he shares with former partner – who has since had a baby with Boston Celtics star

Wedding bells might be in the air for Toronto Raptors player Brandon Ingram. The NBA All-Star, who previously played for the New Orleans Pelicans, reportedly began dating his new girlfriend in 2025, who has since been spotted courtside at many of his games.

A Grammy-nominated rapper and cousin of Cardi B, Brandon’s new relationship comes after his affiliation with model Aaleeyah Petty, who he shares a child with. We’re taking a look at the new couple’s dating timeline, engagement rumours, and his former flame’s new NBA player partner.

Rising star

© Michael Reaves/Getty Images Brandon is an NBA All-Star

Brandon Ingram first shot to fame after joining the New Orleans Pelicans, where he quickly became one of the team’s star players. He went on to win the Most Improved Player award in 2020, and became an NBA All-Star during his time on the team.

In February 2025, Brandon was traded to the Toronto Raptors, where he signed a three-year, $120 million contract extension, and began his first full season playing for the team.

Despite his star power, Brandon has not won an NBA championship in his career so far, despite his individual success.

Relationship with GloRilla

© Variety via Getty Images GloRilla is a Grammy-nominated rapper

The NBA star has reportedly been in a relationship with Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla since mid 2025, after the pair were spotted together at a nightclub in Cabo. GloRilla is the cousin of rapper Cardi B, and is best known for hit singles like “Yeah Glo!” and “F.N.F (Let’s Go).

The pair appeared to confirm relationship rumours when Brandon posted an Instagram carousel in September that featured the rapper, with GloRilla commenting a series of heart-eye emojis.

The TGIF hitmaker has since become a familiar face at Brandon’s games, and fans have loved looking out for the rapper sitting courtside, sharing sweet interactions with her basketballer beau.

Wedding bells?

© Mark Blinch/Getty Images The pair seem happily in love

The duo sparked engagement rumours around the New Year after an image appeared to circulate of GloRilla with an impressive diamond ring, though fans have since called into question the authenticity of the picture. Regardless, it seems the pair’s relationship is stronger than ever.

“I’m not going to speak too much about our relationship, cos I kind of like our privacy,” GloRilla told Complex in December, though she revealed that being in her “lover girl era” has already started to inspire her future music.

Previous partner

© Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Alleeyah (right) is the mother of two sons

Prior to GloRilla, Brandon Ingram was reportedly in a relationship with model and influencer Aaleeyah Petty, though exact timings are unclear. Brandon and Aaleeyah welcomed a son, Brenton, in 2019, who the model has frequently shared on her Instagram page.

Aaleeyah is currently believed to be dating Boston Celtics player Anfernee "Penny" Simons; the pair share one son, confirmed by her pregnancy announcement in late 2023. She recently took her son to one of the Celtics’ first games of the season, captioning her Instagram post “Back & better”.