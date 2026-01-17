Pamela Anderson opens up about estrangement from Tommy Lee: 'We're going to be in big trouble'

Pamela Anderson revealed that she feels her ex-husband Tommy Lee's wife has contributed to the distance between them. The actress opened up about the topic during an interview on SiriusXM's Radio Andy show.

The Baywatch alum tied the knot with the Mötley Crüe drummer back in 1995 after six weeks of dating. Pamela and Tommy's infamous ’90s relationship was defined by bleach-blond curls, razor-thin brows, heavy eyeliner, bold tattoos, and relentless tabloid headlines. Pamela donned a tiny string bikini to exchange vows with the drummer. The couple divorced in 1998 and share two sons, Brandon and Dylan. Tommy went on to marry Brittany Furlan in 2019.

"Do you think if he were not with this person, you might have a better communication?" asked the host. "Oh, boy. We're going to be in big trouble," replied Pamela. "'I do."

© Getty Images The former couple married in 1995

However, the actress shared that Tommy is a "romantic" and "very dedicated to his wife". Pamela went on to admit that she wished the pair "had a better relationship".

"I haven't spoken to him in a long time. I miss him, and just with the kids getting married and having grandkids, we're always going to be connected in some way," she said. "I haven't talked to him, but my son, Dylan, is getting married soon, so I'll see them at the wedding. Or him at the wedding. We don't know, I don't know."

© WireImage The pair share two sons

Despite Pamela's estrangement from Tommy, the musician still shares a close relationship with his sons. "I always ask about him. I tried to send him pickles. I try to stay in contact. 'My kids just said, 'Mom, just' you know, I don't know what it is," she added.

"I have to stay out of it and I shouldn't really be saying anything, but I do wish them the best."

© Getty Pamela with her ex Tommy Lee in her Barbie era

Tommy served four months of a six-month sentence after pleading no contest to felony spousal battery. The pair met at the Sunset Strip Club when Tommy approached the actress on ecstasy and licked her face. Their private VHS footage of their sex tape shot in Mexico was stolen from their home and released by the Internet Entertainment Group in 1998, making it the first viral celebrity sex tape.