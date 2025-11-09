Eight Hollywood stars who have embraced the beauty of natural aging

The Room Next Door star Julianne Moore is known for her talent and for aging gracefully, choosing to let wrinkles and natural lines tell her story rather than erase them. "There's so much judgment inherent in the term 'aging gracefully,'" she said in an interview with As If. "Is there an ungraceful way to age? We don't have an option, of course. No one has an option about aging, so it's not a positive or a negative thing, it just is. It's part of the human condition, so why are we always talking about it as if it is something that we have control over?" she added.

