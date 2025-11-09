Eight Hollywood stars who have embraced the beauty of natural aging

While stars like Kris Jenner and Demi Moore often go viral for their incredible makeovers that leave them looking decades younger than they are, a small but growing number of celebrities are choosing to age naturally. Whether it's embracing natural greys, going make-up free or refusing cosmetic treatment, these celebrities are leading the way for a different way of aging, finding freedom and relief in their decisions to be themselves. HELLO! takes a look at eight celebs who are forging a path for women everywhere by embracing their natural beauty.
Pamela Anderson
Over the past few years, Pamela Anderson has famously embraced a more natural, pared-back approach to ageing. She's spoken about ditching heavy makeup, forgoing fillers and Botox, and simply allowing her face and body to reflect her life rather than trying to freeze time. "Chasing youth is just futile," she said in a recent TikTok interview. "You're never going to get there, so why not just embrace what's going on? And since I've really just walked out the door as me, I feel a relief, just a weight off my shoulders. and I actually like it better."
Andie MacDowell
Andie MacDowell has become a powerful voice for ageing naturally. She proudly displays her silver tresses and rejects the pressure to "look young" at all costs. "At the very beginning of quarantine, my hair started growing and every time my kids would see me, they kept telling me I looked badass with my gray hair," she said in an interview with Vogue. When I pulled it up in a bun, all you could see was the salt and pepper, which is what I am, you know, dark and silver."
Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts offers a refreshingly honest take on ageing, particularly in how it intersects with menopause and the roles available to women. She's advocated talking openly about the process and refusing to let age define her value, and has even launched her own skincare line for menopausal women. "Here I am in my 50s and still going," she said in an interview with Today. "And I look at women like Helen Mirren, Meryl Streep, Jessica Lange, Susan Sarandon, multiple fantastic, talented, intelligent people and I'm just so impressed by them. So I'm just, I'm just trying to make the most of it and celebrate this time."
Julianne Moore
The Room Next Door star Julianne Moore is known for her talent and for aging gracefully, choosing to let wrinkles and natural lines tell her story rather than erase them. "There's so much judgment inherent in the term 'aging gracefully,'" she said in an interview with As If. "Is there an ungraceful way to age? We don't have an option, of course. No one has an option about aging, so it's not a positive or a negative thing, it just is. It's part of the human condition, so why are we always talking about it as if it is something that we have control over?" she added.
Teri Hatcher
In a recent interview with Jesse Tyler, Desperate Housewives star Teri said she had chosen not to have a facelift or any other cosmetic procedures. "I don't do Botox and I don't do fillers… not because I have any judgement at all for how a woman decides to age but just because in the end it just isn't that important to me," she said. "I did a short film a year ago… and man do I look like hell in it, and I'm sort of excited about it. I'm 60 now and I'm… ageing into a new identity," she added.
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sex and the City star SJP has also been very vocal about the scrutiny her looks have come under, and the double standards between how men and women age. "There's so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man," Sarah Jessica Parker told Vogue in 2021. "Especially on social media. Everyone has something to say. 'She has too many wrinkles, she doesn't have enough wrinkles.' It almost feels as if people don't want us to be perfectly okay with where we are."
Reese Witherspoon
The Morning Show star Reese has often spoken out about how she is more comfortable in her own skin as she gets older. "I've had a whole bunch of experiences, and I can speak with a thoughtfulness about the changes I'd like to see in the world, and...I just feel like I earned that gray hair and my fine lines. I like 'em," she said in an interview with Allure.
Helen Mirren
At 80, veteran actress Helen Mirren is still working on major movies and rocking a red carpet. In an interview with Vogue, she said: "It's much better to age disgracefully. Take it on the chin, and roll with it. You die young, or you get older. There is nothing in between! You may as well enjoy it."