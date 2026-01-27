Baywatch star looks ageless as she showcases ultra-toned legs in Daisy Dukes

Baywatch actress Debbe Dunning looked incredibly youthful during an outing in Los Angeles, where she showcased her long, toned legs while running errands.

The Home Improvement actress sported a pair of Daisy Dukes as she shopped in LA, and completed the outfit with a hot pink singlet and a gray-blue jacket over the top. She wore brown construction boots and a black bag as she pulled a wagon behind her.

Debbe wore her dark brunette locks down in subtle waves past her shoulders and opted for a glamorous makeup look with a nude lip and manicured eyebrows. The mother of three rose to fame in the '90s after replacing Pamela Anderson on the hit sitcom Home Improvement.

© GoffPhotos.com Debbe was stunning as she sported Daisy Dukes in LA

Pamela was also filming Baywatch at the time, and was struggling to balance her role as a lifesaver with her role as the Tool Time Girl alongside Tim Allen. Debbe then joined the cast in 1992 as the new Tool Time Girl, Heidi Keppert, and remained on the show until its conclusion in 1999.

She later appeared in projects like Baywatch, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Now You Know, The Jamie Foxx Show, Boy Meets World, and even had her own TV series, Debbe Dunning's Dude Ranch Roundup, from 2017 to 2021.

The star married volleyball player Steve Timmons in 1997, and she welcomed a daughter and two sons with him before they divorced in 2018. Debbe previously shared her fond memories of starring in Home Improvement, which changed her life in several ways.

© GoffPhotos.com The brunette beauty rose to fame in the '90s

"Home Improvement gave me a name," she told Entertainment Weekly. "I did a lot of things. I was the Taco Bell commercial girl. I did 20 commercials for them, and I was that girl. But that wasn't anything. That was like, 'Oh, she was in Taco Bell commercials. Who was that girl that nobody really knew?' They just knew she was Louise from Taco Bell."

"It gave me a name," she continued. "I have gone to the most beautiful places in the world just because of my one part on a show that I did almost 30 years ago. It has changed and helped my life."

© Disney General Entertainment Con Debbe portrayed Heidi Keppert on Home Improvement

"I have three kids, and being a mom who's very involved, it has helped me [to] physically [and] financially support them. It has changed my life and enhanced my life so much."

© Disney General Entertainment Con She starred on the show from 1992 to 1999

Debbe reunited with her former co-stars in a season two episode of Tim Allen's Shifting Gears, which aired in October 2025. The special moment was born from a dinner conversation she had with Tim and his family, in which the pair discussed bringing everyone back together again.

© Getty Images She reunited with Tim onscreen in October 2025

"I had dinner with Tim, his wife Jane, and their daughter Elizabeth in June before Tim's golf tournament. I sat down at the table, and I said to him, 'There's been a lot of us that have done little guest spots on his previous show, Last Man Standing – except for me!' And he's like, 'Yeah, I know. I keep trying to have them write something in,'" she recalled to EW.

Last Man Standing was another of Tim's shows, which ran from 2011 to 2017. "[The reunion] was exciting," she added. "The whole time I was like, 'This doesn't even seem real. It seems like we're back. And I know when I leave after taping, that's it. I'm not going to be able to come back here.'" The on-screen reunion included Tim, Debbe, Richard Karn (Al Borland) and Patricia Richardson (Jill Taylor).