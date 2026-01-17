Heidi Klum and Seal's son looks so different in never-before-seen transformation photos

Heidi Klum's son Henry Samuel is leaning into the 2016 throwback trend, and his transformation is striking. The rising model took to Instagram on January 16 to share a carousel of photographs of himself at 10 years old.

The first picture captured Henry posing in his house dressed in a smart navy suit that was layered over a white pinstripe shirt and teamed with a striped tie and beige loafers. Henry smiled sweetly for the camera while his hair was styled into braids.

In the caption, the model penned: 2016 Vibes #2016 #nostalgia."

© Instagram Henry Samuel at 10 years old

Another picture showed Henry effortlessly posing while playing on his phone in a candid black-and-white photograph. A following heartwarming throwback captured Heidi cuddling a young Henry in bed. The now 20-year-old, seen wearing a gray T-shirt and white sweatpants, was the spitting image of his father.

Henry was sure to include moments with his three siblings, Leni, Johan, and Lou, with one photo showing them posing in matching robes on a balcony and another of them making pancakes in the kitchen.

© Instagram Henry and his siblings

The rising star made his high-fashion debut during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week back in January last year as he graced the runway at Lena Erziak's Haute Couture Spring/Summer show. He has since walked for fashion brand Kith when the label debuted their first show in six years on the streets of New York.

During an interview with GQ after the Kith show, Henry shared the advice that his mom had given him ahead of his runway appearance. "She has different ways of getting in the zone, and I have my different ways of getting in the zone," he explained. "But her advice is just staying calm, being present, and being very motivated." He continued: "I'm very lucky to have a family that can support me in that sense, but also it's a little bit [nerve-racking], 'cause I'm kind of putting on the show for them, too."

© FilmMagic Henry Samuel attended the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year at Chateau Marmont

Henry is steadily carving out his own name in the fashion sphere. In December, the model attended the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. The 20-year-old looked suave in a brown pinstripe tailored suit that was layered over a simple white vest and paired with patent black loafers. The rising model layered a silver chain necklace over his look and finished the ensemble with a pair of tinted spectacles.

HELLO! Fashion's Fashion Features Editor, Tania Leslau, spoke to us to offer expert commentary on Henry's soft tailoring that makes up his sartorial agenda. "Henry sported a coffee brown pinstriped suit - a safe but trend-led choice. A lean blazer, finished with a single-breasted design and decorative pockets, paired well with some slouchy trousers that subtly pooled at his feet. It’s fun to see Henry carving out his own personality on the red carpet - accessorising with spiritual jewels (he is also wearing a silver necklace with a two-sided, onyx carnelian ‘energy ball’ pendant) that offer an insight into his individual character."