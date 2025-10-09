Heidi Klum's youngest daughter Lou's personality shines as mom marks 16th birthday with unseen family photos

It is an extra special, celebratory day for Heidi Klum and her family. On Thursday, October 9, the former Victoria's Secret model rang in her youngest daughter Lou's milestone 16th birthday, and shared a round of photos of her through the years to celebrate it. In addition to the birthday girl, the America's Got Talent judge is also a mom to daughter Leni Klum, 20, who she welcomed with Flavio Briatore but who her ex-husband Seal adopted, as well as Henry, 19, and Johan, 18, wo she shares with the "Kiss from a Rose" singer.

In honor of Lou's special day, Heidi took to Instagram and shared a round of photos and videos of her, starting off with a sweet selfie of the two from some years ago. Other photos included Lou in her school uniform, with her mom and three older siblings, plus the doting mom also included clips that highlight Lou's personality.

"Lou my beautiful sunshine," Heidi wrote in her caption, adding: "Happy 16th Birthday. I love you with my whole heart." Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, plus celebrate Lou, with one writing: "Congrats to your baby," as others followed suit with: "Happy Birthday cutie!!" and: "Much love to Lou," as well as: "Great pictures and videos! Happy Birthday dear Lou! All the best to you!"

Earlier this year, speaking with People at the Super Bowl, Lou's dad Seal gushed over how "amazing" it is to have grown up kids. "You end up with these great friends now that you can have, you know, real conversations with," he noted. "And you get to learn from your mistakes as a parent, the ones that you've made and you get to realize that all that they really care about is not the mistakes you made, but did you always try?"

"Did you always try your best as a parent?" he further reflected, adding: "As they get older you see that they understand that because they become adults themselves and they realize how difficult it is to be a parent. In fact, it's the hardest job in the world because it's the one job where you can't make mistakes, but the reality is you do make mistakes," though he noted: "They don't really care so much about those. They care about if you tried, if you tried your best as a parent."

© Getty Images Lou and her older brother Johan last month

"Luckily my — I can't call them kids — the sons and daughters that I raised, they're seeing that I tried my best," he lastly shared, maintaining: "I wasn't always perfect but I tried my best."

© Getty Images Heidi with her family, including husband Tom Kaulitz, in Germany last month

Seal also recently opened up about his son Henry making his modeling debut during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year. Speaking with Us Weekly, he said: "Listen, I am proud of anything they do," and that: "If Henry was sweeping the streets, but he was passionate about it, I would be just as proud as seeing him walk down a catwalk."

© Getty Images Heidi married Tom in 2019

"The thing that I always tell them is that, 'The point of life is to be happy. Find something you love and do it with all your heart and if it makes you happy, then do it.'"

© Getty Images Seal with the kids and girlfriend Laura Strayer in January 2024

"If that is sweeping the streets, and I mean that literally. If that's what made him happy, I would wake up each morning to see him do it," he reiterated.