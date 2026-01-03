Heidi Klum shares rare insight into co-parenting youngest daughter with ex-husband Seal

Heidi Klum responded to a question over her youngest daughter Lou's whereabouts when she's away from her famous mom – see details

Heidi shares her four kids with her ex-husband Seal© Getty Images
Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Heidi Klum opened up about co-parenting with her ex-husband, Seal, during a Q&A on Instagram. The supermodel took to her Instagram Stories on January 2 to answer a question about her daughter Lou's whereabouts. 

"Where is Lou when you are traveling (vacation/work)?" asked a social media user. Heidi simply replied: "Dad."

Following Lou's birth in October 2009, the "Kiss from a Rose" hitmaker issued a heartfelt statement: "It's difficult to imagine loving another child as much as you love your existing children. Anyone who has a family will tell you this. Where will one find that extra love? If you love your existing children with all of your heart, how then can one possibly find more heart with which to love another?"

Seal and his youngest daughter Lou© Getty Images
Seal and his youngest daughter Lou

He added: "On Friday, Oct. 9, 2009, at 7:46 p.m., the answer to this question came in the form of our fourth child and second daughter. Lou Sulola Samuel was born, and from the moment she looked into both of our eyes, it was endless love at first sight."

As her older sister Leni and brother Henry make waves in the modelLing industry, all eyes are now on the 16-year-old and the promising career path she's poised to follow. In addition to Lou, the America's Got Talent judge is also a mom to daughter Leni Klum, who she welcomed with Flavio Briatore but who her ex-husband Seal adopted, as well as Henry and Johan, 18, whom she shares with the singer.

Back in June 2024, Heidi responded to an Instagram comment that asked whether Lou wants to become a model. The mother-of-four posted a video that was taken from the back and depicted her strutting down a corridor with Lou. Over the video, Heidi answered the question, as she penned: "She is only 14." However, Heidi has previously revealed her youngest daughter is also passionate about dance and may deviate from her siblings' career paths.

Last year, speaking with People at the Super Bowl, Lou's dad Seal gushed over how "amazing" it is to have grown up kids. "You end up with these great friends now that you can have, you know, real conversations with," he noted. "And you get to learn from your mistakes as a parent, the ones that you've made and you get to realize that all that they really care about is not the mistakes you made, but did you always try?"

Heidi Klum and Lou Klum during the "Heidifest By Heidi Klum" at HofbrÃ¤uhaus Munich on September 18, 2025 in Munich, Germany© Getty Images
Heidi Klum and her daughter Lou

"Did you always try your best as a parent?" he further reflected, adding: "As they get older you see that they understand that because they become adults themselves and they realize how difficult it is to be a parent. In fact, it's the hardest job in the world because it's the one job where you can't make mistakes, but the reality is you do make mistakes," though he noted: "They don't really care so much about those. They care about if you tried, if you tried your best as a parent."

"Luckily my — I can't call them kids — the sons and daughters that I raised, they're seeing that I tried my best," he lastly shared, maintaining: "I wasn't always perfect but I tried my best."

Heidi is now married to German guitarist Tom Kaulitz but continues to amicably co-parent with Seal. Family mediator and parenting specialist, Paige Harley, spoke to us about the emotional landscape of blended families, such as Heidi's. "In my experience, blended families function best when step-parents focus on building connection rather than stepping into an authority role right away or at all," she said. "Kids really don’t need a second 'parent', what they respond to most is a calm, steady adult who helps them feel safe. When there’s tension between homes, that neutral presence can make a huge difference." 

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton
Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum

Paige also spoke to us about the role of a step-parent, an important role Tom has taken on. "One of the biggest challenges of step-parenting is understanding what your role is – and isn't. You are not a replacement for the child’s parent, you are an additional, supportive adult who can provide guidance, stability, and care when needed. Your role will develop at the child’s pace, not yours, and respecting existing parental bonds is crucial for building trust," she explained. 

Heidi's best blended family photos

Heidi Klum, Erna Klum, Tom Kaulitz, Bill Kaulitz, Leni Klum, Johan Samuel, Lou Samuel, Henry Samuel and Kayla Betulius attend the "Heidifest by Heidi Klum" at HofbrÃ¤uhaus Munich on September 18, 2025 in Munich, Germany© Getty Images

Celebration time

Heidi Klum, Erna Klum, Tom Kaulitz, Bill Kaulitz, Leni Klum, Johan Samuel, Lou Samuel, Henry Samuel and Kayla Betulius attended the Heidifest by Heidi Klum.

Heidi Klum in black dress and Henry Samuel in black suit at the InStyle Imagemaker Awards 2025 © Getty Images

Modelling

Henry Samuel is following in his mom's supermodel footsteps as he regularly joins her on the red carpet.

The black-and-white throwback snap featured Heidi and Seal’s children – Leni, Henry, Johan, and Lou – posing for a playful sibling portrait. All four kids struck fun poses, sticking out their tongues and smiling at the camera.© Instagram

Childhood photos

A rare throwback photograph of the four siblings are children.

Heidi Klum and her two sons on graduation© Instagram

Graduation

Heidi and Henry celebrating Johan's graduation last year.

Leni Klum, Lou Samuel, Seal, Laura Strayer, Henry, Ademola Dashtu Samuel and Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel attend the Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in January 2024© Getty Images

Father duties

Seal during a rare red carpet appearance with all his children.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More