Heidi Klum and Seal's 6ft 4 son makes confession about appearance following mom's 6-word advice

When you're chasing a high-fashion career and your mom is one of the world’s most famous supermodels, it’s only natural to take her advice. Heidi Klum's son, Henry Samuel, opened up about how his mom has "instilled a lot of confidence in him" to follow in her footsteps, as they starred alongside each other for their first joint cover shoot.

Shot by photographer Rankin, Heidi and Henry graced the cover of ELLE Germany's January 2026 issue. During the interview, the 20-year-old shared how prior to pursuing his modelling career, he would spend hours "hunched over his computer" playing video games. This resulted in Heidi offering her son some advice about his appearance.

Henry shared that his mom told him "to pay attention to my posture". "I like video games and used to constantly sit hunched over the computer. But my mother also instilled a lot in me regarding self-confidence," he said.

It's hardly surprising that Heidi offered this advice to her son, considering his modelling career. After all, the runway requires perfect posture and that effortlessly long, elegant stride.

"I'm a positive person. I believe you can work on your attitude towards yourself and life," added Heidi. "Sure, I sometimes doubt myself and don't like myself. But I know how to get back to positive energy."

The supermodel continued: "At the beginning of my career, I modelled for a bridal magazine. The photographer told me I had a terrible laugh. He yelled at me. I started to cry. But instead of giving up, I sat in front of the mirror and practiced laughing. And today, people associate my laugh with me."

Styled by Pia Léonie Knoll, the mother-and-son duo looked stunning on the magazine’s front cover. Heidi wore a figure-hugging black turtleneck paired with a black satin skirt knotted at the waist, while Henry looked suave in an all-white suit with a bow tie as he posed beside his mom.

© FilmMagic Henry Samuel attended the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year at Chateau Marmont

Another shot captured the rising star camera-ready in a black velvet tuxedo, with his mom's arm draped around him in a black dress accented with feather-trim detailing.

Henry made his high-fashion debut during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week back in January as he graced the runway at Lena Erziak's Haute Couture Spring/Summer show. He has since walked for fashion brand Kith when the label debuted their first show in six years on the streets of New York.

© Getty Images Heidi Klum and Henry Samuel

Henry is steadily carving out his own name in the fashion sphere. Last month, the model attended the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. The 20-year-old looked suave in a brown pinstripe tailored suit that was layered over a simple white vest and paired with patent black loafers. The rising model layered a silver chain necklace over his look and finished the ensemble with a pair of tinted spectacles.

© Getty Images The sleek number featured a tied waist

HELLO! Fashion's fashion features editor, Tania Leslau, spoke to us to offer expert commentary on Henry's soft tailoring. "Henry sported a coffee brown pinstriped suit - a safe but trend-led choice. A lean blazer, finished with a single-breasted design and decorative pockets, paired well with some slouchy trousers that subtly pooled at his feet. It’s fun to see Henry carving out his own personality on the red carpet - accessorising with spiritual jewels (he is also wearing a silver necklace with a two-sided, onyx carnelian ‘energy ball’ pendant) that offer an insight into his individual character."

Alongside Henry, Heidi and Seal, who split in 2012 after nearly seven years of marriage, are also parents to Leni, 21, Johan, 18, and Lou, 16.