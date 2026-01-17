Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain welcome second child – see picture

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and her fiancé, professional footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, have officially welcomed their second child together, sharing the sweetest photograph of the newborn, as well as her name, to mark the occasion.

Taking to Instagram on 17 January, the 32-year-old announced the baby's birth, alongside the caption: "Alanis Valentine", and both Perrie and her older son Axel can be seen holding little Alanis.

In her comments section, friends and fans inundated her with support, including her beloved bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who penned: "Perfect little angel', and Girls Aloud's Kimberly Walsh, who added: "The best news so happy for you all".

The couple first announced Perrie's pregnancy in September 2025, by sharing a video of their four-year-old son Axel kissing his mother's baby bump to their social media pages. She shared the news just weeks after revealing, during an appearance on Paul C Brunson's We Need To Talk podcast, that she had suffered two miscarriages.

The Little Mix member explained that the experience had meant that she was "on edge" while expecting Axel, but once she made it past 12 weeks it became special to her: "When I was pregnant with him, I loved being pregnant, it was one of the happiest times of my life. I just love carrying babies.

"It was lovely, but I was a bit on edge thinking, 'Oh gosh, I want to get past the 12 weeks, I want to get past this'. And when I did, that pregnancy was complete bliss, it was perfect."

Perrie and Alex's unique living situation

In a somewhat unusual arrangement for a couple who have been together for more than eight years, Perrie and her fiancé have never lived together.

During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2024, she revealed: "When he was playing for Liverpool and based in Manchester, it was so easy to do the back and forth but Turkey is a little bit further and he doesn't get a lot of time off."

"We've never lived together, the eight years we've been in a relationship, we've never actually lived together," the 'Touch' singer elaborated. "We're very laid back and very chilled."

© Instagram Perrie with Alex and Axel

However, that doesn't mean that things can't get a little hectic from time to time! Speaking exclusively to HELLO! just before the Capital Summertime Ball in 2024, she told us: "There's a lot going on today," referring to the fact that her football partner was playing in the Euros, which had just begun to kick off at the time.

"You know the beginning of Home Alone when everyone’s whizzing around and they forget Kevin? That’s how I felt this morning," Perrie joked.

However, she did also share with us that Alex and their son Axel were in the crowd at Wembley Stadium there to cheer her on for the big show, adding: "Everything’s chaos but in the best way. And they’re all out there watching now."