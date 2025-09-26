Perrie Edwards' 'sophisticated' £3.5m Cheshire mansion she doesn't share with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Life is incredibly busy for the former Little Mix star Perrie Edwards at the moment – she's just released her solo debut album, her second baby is on the way, and her wedding to footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is on the horizon. However, did you know that the pair, who have been engaged for three years, have never lived together? Perrie lives with the couple's adorable four-year-old son, Axel, in her gorgeous £3.5 million Cheshire home, which has undergone a series of major renovations. Scroll down to find out more…

Perrie Edwards' living situation

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2024, the popstar revealed that Alex is currently playing football in Turkey, explaining why they don't live together: "When he was playing for Liverpool and based in Manchester, it was so easy to do the back and forth but Turkey is a little bit further and he doesn't get a lot of time off."

© Instagram Alex doesn't live in Perrie's Cheshire home

She added: "We've never lived together, the eight years we've been in a relationship, we've never actually lived together. We're very laid back and very chilled." Perrie has spent the years creating a beautiful home for her and Axel, and frequently shares glimpses into the property on social media.

Perrie Edwards' home renovation

The Little Mix singer first purchased the Cheshire property, which is located in an exclusive neighbourhood including famous neighbours such as former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson and Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, for £3.5 million in 2020. Soon afterwards, Perrie went through the process of thoroughly renovating the home, calling on interior designer Bethany Riley for the case, who explained the design decisions on her website.

© Instagram Perrie's renovated Cheshire home is a haven

"We were approached by our clients who asked us to renovate their existing family home, keeping all structural aspects the same," she explained on her website, which is no longer active. "Their wishes were to create a space that felt fresh, sophisticated and contemporary as well as achieving a welcoming and homely ambiance."

She continued: "After delving more into the clients' background and researching their style preferences, we were able to add in the personal touches that really give this project its edge; the bespoke artwork, the restoration of the clients' existing pieces and the subtle touches of nature throughout."