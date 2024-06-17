Little Mix's Perrie Edwards gets frank about living apart from fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Since leaving Little Mix, Perrie Edwards has kicked off her solo music career with a bang, but that doesn't mean she doesn't have her challenges at home.

Ahead of her first ever solo performance at Capital's Summertime Ball, Perrie, 30, exclusively shared a rare insight into what life at home is like with her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and two-year-old son Axel behind closed doors.

Watch: Perrie Edwards performs hilarious dance with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

"Oh yeah there’s a lot going on today," Perrie admitted when asked about the atmosphere at home with her footballer partner and the 2024 Euros kicking off.

"You know the beginning of Home Alone when everyone’s whizzing around and they forget Kevin? That’s how I felt this morning."

However, she did reveal that Alex and little Axel were in the crowd at Wembley Stadium there to cheer her on. "Everything’s chaos but in the best way. And they’re all out there watching now," she revealed.

© Getty The duo welcomed their son Axel in August 2021

The couple, who started dating in 2016, have surprisingly never lived together with Perrie and Axel currently residing in a gorgeous £3.5million Cheshire mansion since Alex plays for Beşiktaş in Turkey.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show earlier this year, the popstar revealed, "When he was playing for Liverpool and based in Manchester, it was so easy to do the back and forth but Turkey is a little bit further and he doesn't get a lot of time off."

"We've never lived together, the eight years we've been in a relationship, we've never actually lived together," Perrie added. "We're very laid back and very chilled."

© Getty The former Little Mix star performed at the Summertime Ball for the first time as a solo artist

Perrie also revealed to press that she's not ruling out a Little Mix reunion with her former bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirwall "at some point".

"We just love each other so I think getting back together in the future is definitely an option. It’s not confirmed yet, we haven’t really thought about it but we’ll be chatting. Never say never!"