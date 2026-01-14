Matt Damon roasted by daughter as star makes rare public appearance with his stunning family

The Odyssey actor Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, have a love story for the ages, beginning with a chance encounter in her bar and they've been together ever since. Marrying two years after they met, the Oscar-winner becoming the stepfather to her daughter, and they soon had three more.

The couple share four children: Alexia, 26, Luciana's daughter who was four when she met Matt, Isabella, 19, Gia, 17, and Stella, 15. The Martian star may be one of the most famous leading men on the planet, but he and his wife often keep their daughters out of the spotlight.

However, on Tuesday, 13 January, the family all appeared together in a rare united appearance at the New York premiere of Matt's new Netflix film, The Rip, in which he stars alongside his long-term friend Ben Affleck.

In one particularly funny moment, his daughter Gia was caught on camera mocking her dad's awkward red carpet posing, asking: "Why are you standing like this?" and imitating his hunched stance. Matt took the joke in his stride, mimicking and exaggerating the post, and grinning. Scroll down to see the other best moments of the night...

1/ 4 © FilmMagic The outing marks Isabella, Gia and Stella's first red carpet appearance with their father since July 2024, when they joined him for the New York premiere of The Instigators.

2/ 4 © Getty Images for Netflix Though she didn't join the rest of her sisters for the big group photo, Alexia was also pictured at the event alongside her parents and sister Isabella. In 2011, he spoke to Parade about becoming a stepfather, writing: "I jumped into the deep end with Lucy. I mean, Alexia was already four. I was an extra dad. "The only way I can describe it – it sounds stupid, but at the end of How The Grinch Stole Christmas, you know how his heart grows, like, five times its size? Everything is full. It's just full all the time."

3/ 4 © Getty Images for Netflix Matt is known to be an incredibly doting father, and he made his love permanent in 2019. Though he already had a tattoo saying 'Lucy', which he got in honour of Luciana, he got the names of his four daughters tattooed on his upper right arm.