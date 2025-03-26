Anna Maxwell Martin stuns in bridal white as she celebrates milestone moment 

Actress Anna Maxwell Martin looked ethereal in bridal white as she stepped out to attend the Royal Television Society Programme Awards in London on Tuesday evening.

The TV star, who took home the gong for Leading Actress for her role in ITV true crime drama Until I Kill You, opted for an elegant white shirt dress complete with long sleeves, a razor-sharp collar and buttons running down the front.

© Getty Images Anna was a vision in a sparkling white dress at the Royal Television Society Programme Awards

© Getty Images For a touch of sparkle, her frock also featured a cobweb of glittering diamante flower motifs. Anna spruced up her look with some cream slingback heels, an edgy pearl cuff earring and some baroque pearl drop earrings. She wore her caramel tresses in a side-swept style and highlighted her features with a slick of rosy lipstick, blush and wispy mascara.





© Getty Images The four-part series, Until I Kill You, is based on Delia's 2017 memoir, Living with a Serial Killer, which follows Delia and John's relationship, from their first meeting in a London pub in 1991 to the moment John attacks Delia with an axe outside her house. The story tells of Delia's traumatic journey through the police and criminal justice system as they attempt to send John down for his crimes.





© Richard Kendal The Royal Television Society Programme Awards took place at London's JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel and was hosted by comedian Tom Allen. James Corden and Ruth Jones took home the prestigious Judge's Award for their roles as creators and writers of BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey. Claudia Winkleman, meanwhile, was presented with the Outstanding Achievement Award in a nod to her impressive career in entertainment broadcasting and presenting. For the special occasion, the Traitors star wore a pair of flared black trousers, a black satin shirt and a gorgeous cream blazer.

© Getty Images Also serving up a slice of glamour was White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood, who looked sublime in a black column dress complete with a triangular halter neck detail. She wore her glossy brunette tresses in a sleek style and opted for a wash of terracotta eyeshadow and a punchy pink lip. Aimee won the prize for comedy performance in BBC's Daddy Issues, in which Aimee stars as 24-year-old Gemma who discovers she's pregnant after a hook-up. She turns to her father Malcolm (David Morrissey) for support.