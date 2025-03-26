Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Anna Maxwell Martin stuns in bridal white as she celebrates milestone moment
anna maxwell martin smiling in white dress © David Fisher/Shutterstock

The Motherland star attended the Royal Television Society Programme Awards in London

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
12 minutes ago
Actress Anna Maxwell Martin looked ethereal in bridal white as she stepped out to attend the Royal Television Society Programme Awards in London on Tuesday evening. 

The TV star, who took home the gong for Leading Actress for her role in ITV true crime drama Until I Kill You, opted for an elegant white shirt dress complete with long sleeves, a razor-sharp collar and buttons running down the front.

anna maxwell martin smiling in white dress © Getty Images
Anna was a vision in a sparkling white dress at the Royal Television Society Programme Awards
anna maxwell martin at royal television society awards © Getty Images

For a touch of sparkle, her frock also featured a cobweb of glittering diamante flower motifs. Anna spruced up her look with some cream slingback heels, an edgy pearl cuff earring and some baroque pearl drop earrings.

She wore her caramel tresses in a side-swept style and highlighted her features with a slick of rosy lipstick, blush and wispy mascara.


anna maxwell martin smiling in white shirt dress © Getty Images

The four-part series, Until I Kill You, is based on Delia's 2017 memoir, Living with a Serial Killer, which follows Delia and John's relationship, from their first meeting in a London pub in 1991 to the moment John attacks Delia with an axe outside her house.

The story tells of Delia's traumatic journey through the police and criminal justice system as they attempt to send John down for his crimes.


Media Image© Richard Kendal

The Royal Television Society Programme Awards took place at London's JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel and was hosted by comedian Tom Allen. 

James Corden and Ruth Jones took home the prestigious Judge's Award for their roles as creators and writers of BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey.

Claudia Winkleman, meanwhile, was presented with the Outstanding Achievement Award in a nod to her impressive career in entertainment broadcasting and presenting. 

For the special occasion, the Traitors star wore a pair of flared black trousers, a black satin shirt and a gorgeous cream blazer. 

aimee lou wood in black column dress © Getty Images

Also serving up a slice of glamour was White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood, who looked sublime in a black column dress complete with a triangular halter neck detail. 

She wore her glossy brunette tresses in a sleek style and opted for a wash of terracotta eyeshadow and a punchy pink lip.

Aimee won the prize for comedy performance in BBC's Daddy Issues, in which Aimee stars as 24-year-old Gemma who discovers she's pregnant after a hook-up. She turns to her father Malcolm (David Morrissey) for support.

ambika mod in black and white dress © Getty Images

Elsewhere, One Day star Ambika Mod had an old Hollywood glamour moment in a black-and-white dress complete with a plunging neckline and a white A-line skirt. 

She had her raven locks down loose and added a pair of small gold hoop earrings for a dose of shine.

As for makeup, the actress embraced pastel hues in the form of blush pink eyeshadow and a muted pink lip.

