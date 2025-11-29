Juliette Binoche, 61, stuns with glowing appearance during star-studded night out

Juliette Binoche elevated her sartorial repertoire with high-fashion flair this week as she stepped out for the 2025 Torino Film Festival. At the festival, the 61-year-old unveiled her directorial debut, the documentary In-I in Motion, and was honored with the Stella della Mole award in recognition of her long and distinguished career.

For the photocall, Juliette donned a soft yet sophisticated ensemble from Prada’s fall 2025 collection. The French actress layered a rose-pink jacket over a mustard knit top for a bold color clash that worked perfectly. The relaxed look was styled with a gray midi skirt and a pair of black knee-high boots. For an effortless finish, she styled her long locks into soft waves and added a pair of dainty hoops.

Juliette later slipped into a sleek tweed ensemble from Véronique Leroy’s fall 2025 collection for the evening awards ceremony. The gray look featured a waist-cinching corset, wide-leg pants, and a cropped bomber jacket that boasted voluminous shoulders and long sleeves.

© Getty Images Juliette Binoche wore Prada to the photocall during the 43rd Torino Film Festival 2025

The actress slicked back her luscious brunette locks and accessorized her structured look with a diamond-encrusted choker necklace with matching earrings. Her makeup was left natural and radiant, courtesy of a bronze eye and a glossy lip.

Back in April, Juliette opened up to HELLO! about the experience of growing older. “When you’re coming towards the end – we’re not yet at the end, but we’re coming towards it – there’s a sense of strength and fragility at the same time,” she said.

"That’s the beauty of life. Life is a movement, so it feels as though it’s going through us. This fine line of fragility of life... it’s a strong feeling."

© Getty Images Juliette Binoche wore a sleek tweed ensemble from Véronique Leroy’s fall 2025 collection

She continued: "When I started as an actress, sometimes I couldn’t do the takes that I wanted to do. At the end of the day, I was replaying scenes over and over, because I felt that I hadn’t gone where I wanted to go. I felt guilty and I felt: 'This is horrible.' So critical."

"Now, it has come to a time in my life where directors don’t dare say: ‘No, this is over,’ if I want to do another take. Usually, they say yes, probably because of time and because they allow me to go where I want to go."

Juliette also shared her advice on how to live well. "Live truthfully. What you want, what you feel – don’t do the thing you don’t want to do. Don’t say yes to something you don’t want. I think that’s the first step. And trust; trust what you have in your heart," she said.