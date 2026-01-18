Kevin Costner rings in 71st birthday with hunky throwback photos: 'Hottest man alive'

See the Yellowstone actor through the years in honor of his 71st birthday on January 18

SNL50: THE RED CARPET -- Pictured: Kevin Costner on Sunday, February 16, 2025© Getty Images
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Kevin Costner is in a nostalgic mood.

The actor, partaking in the latest social media trend of revisiting the year of 2016, took to Instagram over the weekend and shared a handful of throwback photos of himself, not only from 2016, but also from 1986, 1996, and 2006.

The Oscar winner wrote: "I see your 2016 and raise you 1986, 1996, and 2006 too."

Fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over the pics, with one writing: "Always the best and most handsome actor of all time!!!" as others followed suit with: "I have never seen someone look so gorgeous in all years!!!" and: "Saluting you through the decades!" as well as: "Still the hottest man alive."

The post also coincided by a few days with Kevin's birthday, January 18, on which he is celebrating his 71st trip around the sun.

In honor of his special day, take a trip down memory lane and revisit Kevin in the last few decades.

1/5

Kevin Costner is starring in the upcoming movie 'Bull Durham' during photo shoot August 7, 1985 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

1985

Kevin for a promotional photoshoot in Los Angeles for the movie Bull Durham, a sports comedy also starring Susan Sarandon.

2/5

Kevin Costner wins the Best Picture and Best Director Oscars at the 63rd Academy Awards, for "Dances with Wolves" (1990), at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States, 25th March 1991© Getty Images

1995

Celebrating his Best Picture and Best Director win at the Oscars for his directorial debut, Dances with Wolves.

3/5

Kevin Costner on Late Night with Conan O'Brien in 2008© Getty Images

2008

Kevin on Late Night with Conan O'Brien in 2008.

4/5

Kevin Costner attends the world premiere of "McFarland, USA" at The El Capitan Theatre on February 9, 2015 in Hollywood, California© Getty Images

2015

At the premiere of McFarland, USA, three years out from entering his John Dutton, Yellowstone era.

5/5

Kevin Costner attends the "Horizon" Premiere at Zoo Palast on August 4, 2024 in Berlin, Germany© Getty Images

2024

At the Berlin premiere for Horizon, his infamous four-part Western film extravaganza.

