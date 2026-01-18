Kevin Costner rings in 71st birthday with hunky throwback photos: 'Hottest man alive'

Kevin Costner is in a nostalgic mood.

The actor, partaking in the latest social media trend of revisiting the year of 2016, took to Instagram over the weekend and shared a handful of throwback photos of himself, not only from 2016, but also from 1986, 1996, and 2006.

The Oscar winner wrote: "I see your 2016 and raise you 1986, 1996, and 2006 too."

Fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over the pics, with one writing: "Always the best and most handsome actor of all time!!!" as others followed suit with: "I have never seen someone look so gorgeous in all years!!!" and: "Saluting you through the decades!" as well as: "Still the hottest man alive."

The post also coincided by a few days with Kevin's birthday, January 18, on which he is celebrating his 71st trip around the sun.

In honor of his special day, take a trip down memory lane and revisit Kevin in the last few decades.

1/ 5 © Getty Images 1985 Kevin for a promotional photoshoot in Los Angeles for the movie Bull Durham, a sports comedy also starring Susan Sarandon.



2/ 5 © Getty Images 1995 Celebrating his Best Picture and Best Director win at the Oscars for his directorial debut, Dances with Wolves.

3/ 5 © Getty Images 2008 Kevin on Late Night with Conan O'Brien in 2008.

4/ 5 © Getty Images 2015 At the premiere of McFarland, USA, three years out from entering his John Dutton, Yellowstone era.

