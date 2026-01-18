The Bangles singer Susanna Hoffs looks incredibly fresh-faced as she turns 67

Susanna Hoffs is 67 – and proving that ageing can look joyful, creative and deeply self-assured. The Bangles singer marked her birthday over the weekend by sharing a bare-faced video on Instagram, radiating warmth and gratitude as she reflected on getting "a little older, and a little wiser."

Susanna looks fresh-faced at 67

Dressed simply in a pink shirt with her signature brunette hair resting softly on her shoulders, Susanna looked calm, content and entirely comfortable in her own skin – a moment that resonated far beyond nostalgia.

Best known as the voice behind huge hits of the 1980s like Walk Like an Egyptian and Manic Monday, Susanna rose to global fame as the lead singer of The Bangles, one of the most successful all-female bands of the decade.

© Getty Images Susanna sings on stage in Los Angeles, California, circa 1985.

With her wide-eyed charisma, crystalline vocals and effortless cool, she became an icon of the MTV era – but her appeal has always extended beyond image. As a songwriter, musician and creative force, Susanna has continued to evolve long after the charts stopped defining success.

© Variety via Getty Images Susanna Hoffs at the GRAMMY Hall of Fame Gala in 2025

That creative energy is something she regularly shares with fans online. Over the past few years, Susanna has built a devoted social media following by posting unfiltered glimpses of her life – from makeup-free reflections to joyful dance videos set to funk classics like Get Up Offa That Thing.

© Getty Images The Bangles pose for a group portrait on August 2, 1984

In one particularly beloved clip, she danced around her living room in loose black pants and a denim shirt, later writing: "Nothing brings me more joy than dancing to music!!" It’s a simple sentiment, but one that perfectly captures her enduring relationship with art.

In 2025, Susanna revisited one of the most meaningful songs of her career, releasing a new solo recording of Eternal Flame, which she co-wrote in 1988 with Billy Steinberg and Tom Kelly. Sharing the emotional process behind the re-recording, she revealed she had to fight back tears in the studio – not from sadness, but gratitude.

© Getty Images for The Recording A Susanna Hoffs performs onstage during the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala

"We've grown up together," she wrote of the song, noting how often fans still tell her it played at weddings or helped them through moments of grief and healing.

Now in her late 60s, Susanna shows no signs of slowing down. She continues to write, sing and connect – not chasing youth, but embracing experience. As she put it herself, she’s still the same girl with the same emotion – just older, wiser, and fully at peace with where she is. And honestly? That might be her most inspiring era yet.