Inside Katherine Schwarzenegger's family celebration for baby Ford's first birthday

Katherine Schwarzenegger shared a glimpse into her one-year-old son Ford's birthday party on Thursday, as well as the celebration of her mother, Maria Shriver, who turned 70 in November.

The author took to Instagram to share several snaps from her family's winter birthdays, opening with a shot of baby Ford looking up at the blue balloons that served as decorations at his party.

© Instagram Baby's first birthday Katherine captured her younger brother, White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger, holding Ford at his birthday party as he reached for the balloon arrangement. She also included a snap of Ford's two-tiered birthday cake, which featured a plane on the top tier and several cars on the bottom, and a teddy bear sitting on top.

© Instagram Maria's big bash Elsewhere in the post, the mom of three shared photos from Maria's 70th birthday party, which appeared to have a '70s theme. She wore a yellow satin dress with pink floral detailing on it, and bouffant hair, while her husband, Marvel star Chris Pratt, sported a brightly patterned silk shirt and blue jeans with stacked gold chains around his neck. "Some winter birthdays that were BEARY fun!" she wrote in the caption. Fans took to the comment section to share the love, with one writing: "Omg! How fun is this family!!" while another added: "So fun and cute!!"

© Instagram A blended family Katherine shares her daughters, Eloise, three, and Lyla, five, as well as baby Ford, with Chris. The couple first met in 2018, following his divorce from The House Bunny star Anna Faris. The former couple welcomed a son, Jack, in 2012, and the teen is a doting brother to his younger siblings.



© Instagram Major milestone Katherine celebrated Ford's birthday on social media in November with several pictures of the bub from his first year of life. In each photo, the 36-year-old ensured that his face was not visible to protect his privacy. "One! Happy 1st birthday my boy! I love you to the moon and back my little prince," she captioned the post. Katherine shared an update on Ford's progress with People, explaining that his bond with his two sisters was growing stronger every day.

© Instagram Full speed ahead "He's moving and grooving. He's crawling, trying to keep up with his sisters," she said, adding that "he's definitely the coolest, happiest baby ever, so I'm really, really grateful." The brunette beauty went on to share that Ford has "this insane impact on people when they walk into the room."