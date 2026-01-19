Hugh Bonneville on 'new chapter' after split from wife of 25 years: 'Feel very blessed'

Hugh Bonneville has enamoured veiwers on-screen in Paddington and Downton Abbey, but behind-the-scenes, the actor, 62, has recently had a turbulent time in his private life. He lost three close family members in the space of a few years and then split from his wife of 25 years, Lucinda 'Lulu' Williams, in 2023.

Hugh, who shares a 22-year-old son with his ex and has found love again with vegan influencer Heidi Kadlecová, said he "feel[s] very blessed to have started a new chapter."

“I am more accepting of the wheel of life and how fortunate I have been to have, on the whole, good health and to do something I love," he reflected on his challenging time in a new interview with Saga Magazine.

© Getty Hugh Bonneville and Lulu Williams

Hugh's father John passed away after a battle with dementia in 2020. He was 93 years old. Hugh previously suffered two other major losses: his mother Patricia died in 2014 aged 85, and his brother Nigel passed away in his sleep in 2017. The star has previously spoken about discovering his mother worked for MI6 after she retired.

"In terms of my outlook on life, having lost three significant members of my family, it’s made me more fatalistic,” he shared.

Unlikely to return to Paddington

In the same interview, the actor opened up about whether fans can expect him to return to the Paddington film franchise as Henry Brown (there's currently a fourth film in the works).

Speaking of whether he could step back into the shoes of Mr Brown, Hugh revealed it was unlikely. "I don’t think so. I really don’t. I’ve loved it, but I’m getting on a bit," he said.

“It’s a younger man’s job, but you can get other actors in and it will work just as well, because it’s all about the bear.”

© Getty Emily Mortimer, Samuel Joslin, Madeleine Harris and Hugh Bonneville during the photo call for the unveiling of Great Western Railway's Paddington in Peru train

Split from his wife of 25 years

Hugh married his wife Lulu in 1998 and they welcomed a son, Felix, together. In October 2023, a spokesperson for the actor confirmed to The Sun the couple had separated after 25 years of marriage.

The split came after the pair renewed their vows for their 20th anniversary in Las Vegas.

His current girlfriend

© Shutterstock Hugh Bonneville and Heidi Kadlecová

Hugh confirmed his romance with vegan influencer and campaigner, Heidi Kadlecova, in October 2024 when they were pictured sharing a kiss during an outing in London.

Heidi has since supported Hugh at public events, including at the Mostly British Film Festival in February 2025 and at the Christmas With The Stars carol concert in December.