Downton Abbey stars spark fan reaction following unexpected reunion

Hugh Bonneville and Allen Leech have delighted fans as the Downton Abbey favourites had an unexpected reunion.

Hugh has taken on a leading role in Anton Chekhov's play, Uncle Vanya, and Allen headed down to New York City's Lucille Lortel Theatre in order to reunite with Hugh. Hugh shared photos taken in a photo booth of the pair, and it's clear they had a lot of fun, with Allen kissing the star on the cheek in one of the photos.

Another photo sees Hugh seemingly telling Allen off, while others see the pair having fun with a masquerade mask.

In his caption, Hugh joked: "When your #DowntonAbbey pal shows up to Opening Night and you discover there's a photo booth."

Fans loved the fun snaps, as one enthused: "Now that brought a smile to my face!! Thanks for the good chuckle!!" while a second added: "Drinking a cup of jealous, it's the kisses for me," and a third commented: "So cool! That Alan is a great guy! Congratulations, Hugh!"

Hugh and Allen have appeared in every series of Downton Abbey and the accompanying films, with Hugh playing Robert Crawley, The Earl of Grantham, while Allen played Tom Branson, the family's chauffeur, who eventually marries into the family.

Hugh's appearance in the play comes shortly after the 61-year-old made his first public appearance with his new girlfriend, Heidi Kadlecova.

Supporting her beau as he prepared to host an event for the Mostly British Film Festival, Heidi joined Hugh at the Vogue Theatre in San Francisco, California. Ever the stylish pair, the Downton Abbey star donned a pinstripe suit. Meanwhile, Heidi rocked a velvet blazer in a rich wine hue.

Until then, the duo had kept their relationship out of the spotlight. Notoriously private, the two confirmed their romance in October – three months after they were initially linked – when they were pictured kissing in London.