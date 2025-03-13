Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville's new living arrangements after split from wife revealed - report
Man in pinstripe suit posing for photo© Getty Images

The 61-year-old actor announced his split from wife of 25 years Lulu Williams in 2023

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
Hugh Bonneville's living arrangements have been revealed following his split from his wife of 25 years, Lucinda (Lulu) Williams, in 2023. 

The Downton Abbey star, 61, has reportedly moved to a bachelor pad in Soho while his ex-wife has kept their family home in West Sussex. 

Lulu Williams in silk trousers and Hugh Bonneville in a suit on the red carpet© Getty
Hugh Bonneville and Lulu Williams announced their split in 2023

According to the MailOnline, Lulu has started work on the property and has installed a £50,000 greenhouse for growing fruit and vegetables. 

Hugh and Lulu confirmed their split in October last year. 

In a statement, the couple's representative told The Sun: "I can confirm that Hugh Bonneville and Lulu Williams have separated."

hugh bonneville and wife attending a Downton Abbey premiere © Getty
The former couple attending a Downton Abbey premiere

At the time, HELLO! reached out to Hugh's representatives for a comment.

Hugh and Lulu, who wed in 1998 and share a son named Felix, mostly kept their home life out of the spotlight, with Hugh rarely sharing photos of his wife on social media. 

He did, however, open up about his home life during an interview with the Daily Mail in 2011, when Lulu was a "full-time mum". 

"Lulu's priority has been to be a bedrock for Felix and me and I'm completely indebted to her," he said. 

Hugh and Lulu at Wimbledon in 2018© Getty
Hugh and Lulu share a son named Felix

The pair were also pictured out in public together on various occasions, including at the Downton Abbey film premiere in 2019. 

Back in 2012, Lulu told reporters that she wasn't fazed by her husband's popularity among female fans.

"I don't take any notice," she said. "I don't notice women fawning over him – although I know everybody talks about it. Don't forget, we met as teenagers and have a lot of history. We're not fazed by the glitz of the showbusiness world. We are just home-loving people and don’t make a habit of hanging out at celebrity parties."

WATCH: Take a look at Hugh Bonneville's career

Hugh's love life 

Following his split from Lulu, Hugh was rumoured to be dating Canadian actress Claire Rankin, known for her roles in Son of a Critch and Molly's Game. In March last year, the pair were pictured linking arms during an evening stroll. 

Claire was previously married to the actor Josh Randall, perhaps best known for his roles in Station 19 and the comedy-drama, Ed. 

Claire Rankin and Josh Randal© Getty
Claire Rankin was previously married to Josh Randal

Since then, Hugh has been linked to vegan influencer Heidi Kadlecova. The pair were pictured kissing in London in October last year, three months after first sparking romance rumours. 

Hugh Bonneville and Heidi Kadlecova at the Vogue Theatre in San Francisco, California© Getty
Hugh is thought to be dating Heidi Kadlecova

They made their first official public appearance in February when Heidi joined Hugh at the Vogue Theatre in San Francisco, California, as the Paddington star prepared to host an event for the Mostly British Film Festival.

