'80s sitcom star steps out in LA

One of her longest running roles was that of Janet Hefferman in the comedy series The King of Queens, which ran from 2001 to 2007 and co-starred Kevin James and Leah Remini. She also starred in the HBO drama Big Love from 2006 and 2009, followed by the 2010 horror film Devil.

"I really am scared of scary movies, but I have to tell you, doing it [was] entirely different. It is so much fun. The grimmer, the grizzlier, the scarier the better," she told Showbiz Junkies of her experience filming the flick.

Devil revolves around five strangers trapped in an elevator, who experience several unnatural occurrences that make them believe the devil is among them. This was not Jenny's first foray into horror – she starred in 1997's Wishmaster, which follows a demonic jinn who wants to take over the world and is accidentally unleashed by a gemologist.

Jenny has shown no signs of slowing down, and recently acted in the critically acclaimed mini-series Good American Family alongside Ellen Pompeo.