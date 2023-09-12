VMAs: the most iconic outfits ever, from Jennifer Lopez to Beyoncé and Britney Spears

Ahead of 2023's VMAs this Tuesday, September 12th, we can't help but look back and enjoy some truly memorable fashion moments from over the years.

Whether it's Beyoncé turning heads in a glittering gown or Madonna making a statement, there's too many incredible moments to choose from the red carpet.

Before we have more looks from this year to add to the list, take a trip down memory lane to revisit some of our past favorites.

WATCH: Lady Gaga's best red carpet looks

Gwen Stefani

We'll kick things off with a classic. Gwen Stefani's 1998 VMAs look will always be referenced as the ultimate example of nineties alternative style – she was the edgy pop princess we all wanted to be. Pastel space buns, face jewels and a faux fur bikini? The nostalgia is real.