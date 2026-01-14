Apple Martin channels her mother Gwyneth Paltrow in wet-sheer dress for new campaign

Apple Martin bore a striking resemblance to her mother, Gwyneth Paltrow, during her latest foray into the modeling world, as she emulated the actress's ethereal and graceful look.

The 21-year-old teamed up with clothing brand Self-Portrait for a photoshoot in upstate New York. The first look saw the college student in a muted yellow gown with an asymmetrical hemline as she walked through a lake, followed by a shot of her lounging on a tree branch in a baby blue dress with long sleeves and a high neckline.

In another photo, Apple was snapped floating in the lake in a white sundress with spaghetti straps, her blonde hair billowing around her, as she channeled her mother's looks.

The creative director and founder of Self-Portrait, Han Chong, sang her praises in a statement from the brand. "While our first chapter introduced Apple officially to the creative industry, this new series of portraits shows a more reflective evolution of her personality," he shared.

"Watching Apple grow from the sidelines has been one of the most rewarding parts of this partnership; she is a joy to work with, a lot of fun to be around, and a new effortless style icon in the making."

"A celebration of individuality and self-expression, the portraits explore Apple as she established herself in the spotlight," he added. Apple took to Instagram to share her excitement over the new campaign, writing: "EEEEE SUCH A FUN DAY!!!!! Thank you for this opportunity and for bringing the most kind and incredible energy every time we work together."

In teaming up with the brand, she joins the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk and Phoebe Dynevor.

Apple joined forces with Self-Portrait in September 2025 for her first fashion campaign, after making her runway debut in 2023 for Chanel's haute couture show at Paris Fashion Week. The blonde beauty received a wave of online backlash from her campaign, with many complaining about her status as a "nepo baby".

Nepo baby, short for "nepotism baby", is a person who uses their famous or powerful family connections to get their foot in the door, and the term is often used to reference the children of Hollywood stars like Gwyneth. Apple is the eldest daughter of the Emma actress and her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. They also share a 19-year-old son, Moses.

Apple responded to the nepo baby claims in an interview with The Telegraph, explaining that she was a normal college student most days. "I constantly remind myself how grateful I am to have these opportunities," she said.

"I know this is not a normal way to grow up by any means…But my parents did a really good job of instilling in me that I shouldn't be entitled to anything. I have to work."

The budding fashion star shared with the publication that she is trying to have "a normal college experience".

" I like to unwind [with my friends]," she said. "We'll sit down and do little guitar playing sessions, one person will play and the others will sing. I also love watching reality TV with my friends. There was one day we spent five hours on the couch and just watched old episodes of America's Next Top Model."

She studies law, history and society at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, while her brother is at Brown University on Rhode Island.