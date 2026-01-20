Ivanka Trump stuns with glowing pregnancy photo

Ivanka Trump is using the 2016 trend to reminisce on her joyous pregnancy. The First Daughter was expecting her third child, Theodore James Kushner, at the time. Ivanka took to Instagram on January 19 to share a carousel of throwback photographs from the year.

The first picture captured Ivanka posing in a long black dress that skimmed over her blossoming baby bump. The gown featured a sleeveless design with ruched detailing and a mini train. Ivanka's luscious blonde locks were styled into soft waves for the official pregnancy photo shoot while her makeup was left natural and radiant, courtesy of a smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a nude lip.

In the caption, the former model penned: "Looking back to 2016!"

Further photographs in the post showed Ivanka in the delivery room moments after giving birth, smiling as she cradled her newborn son. The carousel also featured sweet family photographs of Ivanka posing with her two older children, Arabella Rose and Joseph Frederick, along with her husband, Jared Kushner.

The First Daughter has previously credited her late mom, along with her stepmother, Melania Trump, for their parenting roles. "She was the ultimate role model. It was always clear to us that we were her priority, but that doesn't mean we got her 24 hours a day," she shared to People. Ivanka also said Melania is "a great inspiration." "She's done an amazing job sheltering [Barron] from the chaos that comes along with a presidential campaign. Melania is an unbelievable mother," she added.

© Instagram The family of five

Regine Mahaux, Melania’s official photographer, exclusively spoke to us about the First Lady's close bond with her son. "The way she takes care of her father Viktor and Barron, who is an amazing, strong young boy… there is something about her. She makes everybody calm," they shared.

"Barron is happy and proud and she’s really proud of him. The connection there is very special. I’m so happy about what Barron has become."

© @ivankatrump Ivanka Trump and her husband

Ivanka's throwback post comes after she ushered in her husband's 45th birthday this week. In a post shared to Instagram, Ivanka penned a heartfelt tribute to Jared: "Happy 45th birthday Jared! Grateful to celebrate surrounded by the people who know and love you best. You lead with thoughtfulness, vision, and heart, and you show up for your family with the same consistency, love and intention you bring to everything else. Our children are learning from you what commitment looks like, what safety feels like, and how quiet, consistent devotion compounds over time. That is your legacy above anything else.I feel endlessly grateful to build a life beside you."