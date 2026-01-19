Ivanka Trump towers to new heights in embellished corset mini dress

Ivanka Trump's sartorial style is often defined by embellished fabrics, monochrome palettes, and figure-hugging silhouettes. This week was no exception, as she showcased her supermodel frame in a chic mini dress while celebrating her husband Jared Kushner’s 45th birthday.

The First Daughter shared a carousel of photos from the celebration on Instagram. Posing alongside her husband in front of a backdrop of glowing candles, Ivanka wore a corseted mini dress in gold and navy velvet, adorned with intricate embellishments. She completed the look with sheer black tights and pointed-toe heels.

Meanwhile, Jared kept things simple in a black top with matching black pants. In the caption, Ivanka penned a heartfelt tribute to her husband: "Happy 45th birthday Jared! Grateful to celebrate surrounded by the people who know and love you best. You lead with thoughtfulness, vision, and heart, and you show up for your family with the same consistency, love and intention you bring to everything else. Our children are learning from you what commitment looks like, what safety feels like, and how quiet, consistent devotion compounds over time. That is your legacy above anything else.I feel endlessly grateful to build a life beside you."

© @ivankatrump Ivanka Trump and her husband

Ivanka's toned physique is hardly surprising given her dedicated fitness regime. She previously appeared as a guest on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast and revealed that her figure is courtesy of weight lifting, a high protein diet, and jiu-jitsu – a Brazilian martial art. "Something that I think has been a massive change for me since I moved to Miami, I started prioritizing exercise," she shared. "'Initially, that took the form of yoga and Pilates, these things that I had done at various points of my life, but now I had the ability, because I was on my own schedule, to make them more consistent and a more regular part of my life."

She continued: "Gradually, I started doing more resistance and weight training, and that's when I saw a massive difference. My whole body changed. But that's when I really noticed a massive change for me, and my body composition fundamentally changed. I got stronger, I got leaner, and I could kind of get away with it because I'm really tall, so I can look lean even if I wasn't strong."

© @ivankatrump The couple celebrated Jared's birthday

Ivanka's workouts combine different exercises from "pushes" to "pulls" and "deadlifts". "But I can't mention that without saying the protein element, because it's that pairing of protein and resistance training and weight lifting... for a while I was doing weight lifting and I still was not consuming nearly enough protein, and I was not seeing the change," she added.

© Getty Images Ivanka Trump walked for Paco Rabanne in Fall 1998

The blonde beauty, who was previously signed to Elite Model Management Corp, graced the runway for the likes of Vivienne Westwood and Thierry Mugler in the late 1990s. However, Ivanka admitted that modelling was not the career path she wanted to pursue as she stepped into adulthood. "Modeling was not an endgame for me. I didn't particularly enjoy the act of it," she shared.