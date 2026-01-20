Hailey and Justin Bieber's son is 'just like daddy' in new adorable photo

Hailey Bieber's son, Jack Blues Bieber, is slowly morphing into his dad, Justin. The Rhode founder took to her Instagram Stories on January 19 to share an adorable photograph of her husband cradling their son – and they look just like twins.

The photo showed a topless Justin with a mousy-blonde buzz cut, reclining on a cream-colored sofa while holding his son in his arms. Jack was his dad’s double, his light-blond short hair stealing the show as he sported a navy T-shirt.

Alongside the image, Hailey penned: "Just like Daddy."

© Instagram Justin and his son Jack

The couple welcomed their first child in August 2024. The skincare mogul has been open about the challenges she faced during childbirth. During a chat with Vogue in May, Hailey recounted her "scary" birth story.

The 29-year-old began leaking amniotic fluid at 39 weeks and was induced with Pitocin to bring about her contractions. A Foley balloon was inserted into her uterus and inflated with saline to dilate the cervix. "That shit was so crazy. That was not fun. They broke my water. I went into labor and I labored for a few hours. No epidural, nothing," she explained. Hailey also suffered with postpartum hemorrhage, which she recounted as "a little bit scary". "I trust my doctor with my life," she said. "And so I had peace that I knew she would never let anything happen to me. But I was bleeding really badly, and people die, and the thought crosses your mind."

© WireImage Hailey opened up about motherhood

Despite the experience, Hailey is still keen to have more children. During an appearance on the In Your Dreams podcast, Hailey opened up about her future baby plans. "I know I want more than one. But I'm not in a rush," she shared, adding, "Justin was an only child too, so all the conversations we’ve ever had about that is that we want our son to have [siblings]."

© @lilbieber The couple share one child

The model also shared with GQ that while raising Jack had been a learning curve, she felt better equipped to welcome another child into their lives. "I don't think there's anything someone can tell you about it that will ever, ever, ever prepare you until you do it yourself," she explained.

"But I feel much more prepared to do it again, as opposed to how not prepared I felt doing it for the first time." Hailey added: "And I think for me personally, there's so much unknown to it, but so much happens and so much changes and you evolve in a totally different way that you would never be able to prepare for until you do it."