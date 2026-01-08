Hailey Bieber just added itsy-bitsy red lingerie to our fashion forecast

It may still be January, but Hailey Bieber is already delivering all the sultry Valentine’s Day inspiration we need for our sartorial agenda ahead of the month of love. The skincare mogul took to Instagram to show off her cupid-approved set that's bang on trend for this season.

The Rhode founder flaunted her sculpted physique in a red-hot lingerie set that featured a sheer frilled bralette with a pair of matching frilly underwear. The matching set was layered with a cropped long-sleeved cozy cardigan.

Hailey's toasted-almond hued locks were styled into soft waves while her makeup oozed radiant glam, courtesy of a bronze eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip. In the mirror selfie, Hailey slung her arm over her head as she leaned to the side, posing in front of the gold, antique-framed mirror.

© Instagram Hailey posed in a red frilly lingerie set

When it comes to posing in her lingerie, this isn't Hailey's first rodeo. However, the 29-year-old's top drawer boasts a range of arsenal as she often switches up the style of her underwear.

While her latest post leans towards romantic lingerie marked by sultry lace, Hailey is also known to wear clean-girl, cotton sets. She's a big fan of the cult-favourite lingerie brand Cou Cou Intimates. Hailey previously posed in the brand’s white cami top, adorned with playful bow detailing, paired with matching knickers.

© Instagram Hailey Bieber wearing a set from Cou Cou

Cou Cou’s founder Rose Colcord previously spoke to us about Hailey's love for their designs. "Her stylist Dani Michelle has been such a great fan of Cou Cou literally for months and so supportive and saying how much they love it and how it's their favourite underwear," she shared. "They asked for Cou Cou for Hailey Bieber and some other clients. And so I thought, Oh, you know what would be cute is if we got this embroidered. So it was hand-embroidered just to make it a bit more special."

© @haileybieber Hailey showed off her killer physique in simple black lingerie

"I was like screaming. I was like, This is insane. I knew it was huge," Rose shared of the moment she saw Hailey wearing the set. "But I also genuinely feel the same when I get an amazing message from like one of our customers. From people who have bought them and said 'I'm so in love with them.'"

Aside from whisper-thin lace or classic cotton sets, Hailey has even intertwined her signature 90s minimalist aesthetic into her choice of underwear. The beauty brand founder previously rocked a sleek black bra and matching cheekster thong while she posed effortlessly among her clothing racks for a Rhode campaign preview.