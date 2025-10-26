Hailey Bieber reveals the cosmetic treatments she’s had done to her face

Hailey Bieber is setting the record straight about the cosmetic procedures she’s had done. The 28-year-old model and skincare mogul opened up during a candid appearance on Owen Thiele’s In Your Dreams podcast, giving fans an unfiltered look at her beauty routine. "I don’t have any Botox except for in my jaw for TMJ, but I have no Botox in my face," Hailey revealed, referring to temporomandibular joint disorder - a condition that affects the jaw’s joints and muscles, often causing pain and stiffness, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The mom of one went on to explain: "I made a commitment to myself that I wasn’t going to do any Botox until I was in my 30s. When I get there, I’ll see if I even want to do it." The Rhode skincare founder added that she might take after her mother, Kennya Baldwin, who has chosen to skip Botox altogether. "My mom does nothing to her skin and she looks insane," she shared.

The beauty, who is married to Justin Bieber, added that she’s "really diligent" about her skincare routine. Along with her go-to Rhode products, Hailey also relies on Avène, BeautyStat, EltaMD, Naturium, and Cosrx.

© @haileybieber Hailey Bieber likes a fresh-faced look

She revealed that there are a few "treatments that I really do like," including platelet-rich plasma. "So I love PRP, which is when they take your blood from your arm and they spin it," she explained. "I love doing PRP with microneedling. I’ve talked about that a lot."

The entrepreneur also counts platelet-rich fibrin, or PRF, injections among her favorites. "They take your blood - but it’s called EZ Gel - and basically they heat it and then they cool it, and it kind of makes your blood a gel consistency," Hailey said.

© Getty Hailey with husband Justin and Pattie Mallette

"And then you inject it. So I’ve done that, which I loved. I’ve injected my smile lines. I’ve injected it under my eyes." Hailey said she feels comfortable with the procedure because the substance "is from your own body," which she can "trust."

"I do that a couple of times a year," she added of PRF injections. "I’ve done light little lasers before [too], but that’s it."

© Instagram Justin and Hailey Bieber at Halloween with baby Jack

Hailey Bieber became a mom for the first time when she gave birth to her son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024. The model has been open about the challenges she faced during childbirth, but it seems they weren’t enough to deter her from expanding her family with husband Justin.

© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Hailey Bieber attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala

During the podcast, Hailey also revealed her future baby plans. "I know I want more than one. But I'm not in a rush," she shared, adding, "Justin was an only child too, so all the conversations we’ve ever had about that is that we want our son to have [siblings]."