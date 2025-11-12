Hailey Bieber reveals she is 'prepared' to welcome second baby with husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber hinted at the possibility of welcoming another baby with her husband, Justin Bieber, more than a year after she gave birth to their first child, Jack Blues. The model shared with GQ that while raising Jack had been a learning curve, she felt better equipped to welcome another child into their lives. "I don't think there's anything someone can tell you about it that will ever, ever, ever prepare you until you do it yourself," she explained.

© Instagram / @justinbieber Baby fever "But I feel much more prepared to do it again, as opposed to how not prepared I felt doing it for the first time." Hailey added: "And I think for me personally, there's so much unknown to it, but so much happens and so much changes and you evolve in a totally different way that you would never be able to prepare for until you do it."



© Instagram Quality time Hailey gave birth to Jack in August 2024 and frequently shares insight into their daily lives together, whether they're traveling the world or simply going for a walk in the park. "I just love to spend time with my son, too. He's growing so fast, and it's gone by so fast, and it starts to become more and more real how much you want to soak up that time," she told the publication.



© Instagram Expanding the family The 28-year-old previously shared that she planned to expand their young family during an appearance on the In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele podcast. "I know I want more than one. But I'm not in a rush," she explained. "Justin was an only child too, so all the conversations we've ever had about that is that we want our son to have [siblings]."



© Instagram It takes a village Hailey added that she couldn't parent Jack and maintain her career without the help of her family members and a team of nannies. "I'm someone who I always wanted to be a mom, so I'm super, super, super hands-on with my son. I do have help – I have full-time help – and I'm super not ashamed to say that," she said.



© Instagram Raising Jack "And I would never shy away from talking about that because I wouldn't be able to have my career and do the things that I do without the help. And I feel really grateful for that. If he's not with me, he's with his dad. He's always with his family, and...he's always with one of us or with somebody, his godparents or someone [like] that."



© Instagram Giving birth Despite the joy of raising her young son, Hailey's journey to motherhood was far from easy, as she told Vogue . "Giving birth was the hardest thing I've ever done," she recalled, adding: "[It] was so crazy. That was not fun. They broke my water. I went into labor, and I labored for a few hours. No epidural, nothing." After Jack arrived, she began to haemorrhage, which was a terrifying moment for all.

