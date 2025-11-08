WATCH Hailey and Justin Bieber's son looks so tall in sweet new video

Hailey and Justin Bieber’s one-year-old son, Jack Blues, is growing up fast – and it seems he’s already developed a taste for luxury cars, just like his dad. The skincare mogul took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to share an adorable video of her son driving around their backyard in a yellow toy sports car. Jack looked so tall in the clip, dressed in a gray sweater with matching joggers. While Hailey kept his face hidden, fans caught a glimpse of Jack’s growing, bright blonde locks. Over the clip, which was paired with Justin's hit song "YUKON", she penned: "AOTY."

Back in August, the couple celebrated their son's first birthday with a stunning set of professional photographs. Captured by photographer Stevie Dance, the intimate snaps showed Hailey in a simple white T-shirt and blue jeans, cradling her son dressed in a white onesie. "1 year of you my beautiful boy. Happy 1st Birthday Jack Blues, you are joy personified," she penned in the caption.

© @lilbieber Justin and Hailey have been married for seven years

It seems that more babies may be on the horizon for the couple. During an appearance on the In Your Dreams podcast, Hailey opened up about her future baby plans. "I know I want more than one. But I'm not in a rush," she shared, adding, "Justin was an only child too, so all the conversations we’ve ever had about that is that we want our son to have [siblings]."

However, Hailey has previously admitted that she didn't have the easiest pregnancy experience. In an interview for Vogue Italia's August issue, the Rhode founder shared that she initially "struggled to accept" the news of her "surprise" pregnancy. "The pregnancy was hard for me to accept, it was a surprise and you have to deal with so many emotions," she told the magazine. "You realize that your life will never be the same again, yes, it changes in a positive way, but it will never be the same again. It was a huge challenge for me, mentally."

© AFP via Getty Images Hailey opened up about motherhood

During a chat with Vogue in May, Hailey recounted her "scary" birth story. The 28-year-old began leaking amniotic fluid at 39 weeks and was induced with Pitocin to bring about her contractions. A Foley balloon was inserted into her uterus and inflated with saline to dilate the cervix. "That shit was so crazy. That was not fun. They broke my water. I went into labor and I labored for a few hours. No epidural, nothing," she explained. Hailey also suffered with postpartum hemorrhage, which she recounted as "a little bit scary". "I trust my doctor with my life," she said. "And so I had peace that I knew she would never let anything happen to me. But I was bleeding really badly, and people die, and the thought crosses your mind."