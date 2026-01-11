Nicola Peltz removes all traces of Beckham family from social media amid ongoing feud

Nicola Petz has removed all traces of the Beckham family from her social media after her husband Brooklyn, blocked not only David and Victoria, but all his siblings, Cruz, Romeo and Harper, as well on social media.

The 31-year-old deleted all posts that included the Beckham family including a birthday tribute from her mother-in-law.

The move comes after Cruz claimed that he and his parents, David and Victoria, woke up to find they had been blocked on Instagram by Brooklyn.

© Instagram Nicola deleted all traces of the Beckham family on social media including this one

After reports emerged that their parents had unfollowed their eldest son, Cruz set the record straight, writing on his Stories: "NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son… Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked… as did I."

The ongoing feud with Brooklyn's family, the Beckhams reached fever pitch over the festive season with the budding chef ignoring an olive branch from his A-list parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

© Instagram Nicola also deleted this picture of herself with mother-in-law Victoria

David shared an image of himself with a young Brooklyn, alongside the text: "I love you all so much," and the former Spice Girl then shared the same post, adding a love heart to it. The post went unacknowledged by Brooklyn. "It's just very sad and impossible to understand," a source close to the Beckhams told us of how David and Victoria are grappling with the growing family rift.

Relations appeared to sour by May 2025 when Brooklyn and Nicola missed David’s 50th birthday celebrations, despite being reported as being in London at the time.

© Getty Images for MBJx DAVID YURM Nicola and Brooklyn are estranged from his family

Then, in August, the couple renewed their vows in New York without any of his family present.

While Brooklyn and Nicola were featured in Victoria’s Netflix documentary - in the background at her Paris Fashion Week 2024 show - they weren't at the London premiere in October.

Neither were they in attendance in November when David was knighted by King Charles.

In recent months, members of the Beckham family appear to have extended olive branches towards Brooklyn.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage (L-R)Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Netflix 'Beckham' UK Premiere in 2023

These include Cruz who shared a throwback picture of himself with his oldest sibling and their brother Romeo on the beach in Brazil, and David, who also posted an old snap of his firstborn as a child following his MLS Cup Final win.

There has been extensive speculation about the details behind the bitter family fallout, which has played out so publicly.

However, sources have told us that Nicola is the cause of tension between Brooklyn and his parents, which can be traced back to their 2022 wedding.

An insider said: "From the minute Nicola came into the family, she hasn’t shown what Victoria would say is respect towards them."

They continued: "Tensions rose at their wedding and that situation has continued; Victoria and Nicola don’t really get along."

Then, at a family gathering earlier this year, Victoria brought up the subject of grandchildren with her daughter-in-law. "[She] was talking about babies, saying that she was a young mum and that it might be a good idea to get going. Nicola didn’t take well to that," the source added.