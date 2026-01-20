Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham's 'uncomfortable' public moment with mum Victoria caught on camera

Brooklyn Beckham shared a bombshell statement on Monday evening, finally addressing the ongoing feud between him, his wife and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham and his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

His statement, during which he explained he "doesn't want a reconciliation", contained a series of nuclear allegations about his parents, from the A-list couple trying to force Brooklyn's hand in singing over to his name, to the former Spice Girl interrupting his first dance, all in the name of protecting "brand Beckham."

While nobody could have predicted Brooklyn's shock statement, it has been very clear over the last year that things have been fractured, with Brooklyn and Nicola missing a number of major family milestones in 2025, from David's 50th birthday party to his knighthood in December.

© Karwai Tang The moment happened while the family attended the London premiere of their Netflix series, Beckham

But there is evidence that things haven't been going well for years, if this video from 2023 is anything to go by. In the video, which you can see above, Victoria publicly gives her son the cold shoulder.

The moment happened while the full family attended the London premiere of their Netflix series, Beckham. Brooklyn can be seen trying to get his mother's attention for a photo, but is ignored by the fashion mogul, who turns her back to her son.

One comment under the video read: "Could Victoria's shoulder be more cold?" A second person added: "They look so uncomfortable here. Sad." Meanwhile, a third penned: "You can cut the atmosphere with a knife."



Words that shocked the nation

It's safe to say that the words shared by Brooklyn on his Instagram account shocked the nation with a number of celebrities weighing in on the topic.

The moment has been described as "utterly tragic" by broadcaster Susanna Reid, who commented on ITV’s Good Morning Britain that the accusations are "so damning, it is hard to see them coming back from them and repairing them."

British singer Lily Allen shared a mock-up of her album cover, West End Girl, featuring Brooklyn's face, while I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here star GK Barry posted: "I know it’s pure panic in the Beckham household tonight. He really did a mic drop."

Irish TV personality Vogue Williams said that she "will never sleep again" and that her "mind is blown" by Brooklyn’s statement. "It's very sad because I do love the Beckhams," she added. "Not that I know them, but I do love them, and it's always sad to see that happen," she said in a video.

Brooklyn's full statement

The full statement read: "I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private.

"Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.

© Instagram Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were noticeably absent from David Beckham's 50th birthday party last year

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.

"Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they’ll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out."

Brooklyn added: "My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped. My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour, despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress.

© James D Kelly Brooklyn was also absent when David got his knighthood

"Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife and our future children. They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated.

"My holdout affected the payday and they have never treated me the same since. During the wedding planning, my mum went so far as to call me ‘evil’ because Nicola and I chose to include my Nanny Sandra, and Nicola’s Nanny at our table, because they both didn’t have their husbands. Both of our parents had their own tables equally adjacent to ours."

The statement continued: "Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family, I've received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders. Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last summer." Brooklyn went on to claim that his mother "hijacked" his first dance with Nicola and danced "inappropriately on me" in front of their guests, adding that he had never felt more "uncomfortable or humiliated" in his entire life.