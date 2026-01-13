Brooklyn Beckham gives Nicola Peltz a bottle of his mum's favourite £5k wine for her birthday

Brooklyn Beckham gifted his wife Nicola Peltz some £5,000 wine for her birthday. However, the pricey bottle might not be just any lavish gift - but has greater meaning for the Beckhams that could point to the very beginning of a thawing of family tensions.

In a post on Instagram, Brooklyn, 26, could be seen handing the actress - who was turning 31 - a stunning bouquet of white roses for her special day. In another snap, he showed the couple enjoying a glass each of white wine, with the caption: 'Special bottle for a special day.'

The brand, Screaming Eagle, is produced at a winery in Napa Valley, California, and while it is famous for its reds, they also serve up sauvignon blanc. In 2017, Victoria shared a photo of her cracking open a bottle from the vineyard to share with her eldest son and husband David, 50.

In another post on Instagram to mark her birthday, Brooklyn shared photos from their vow renewal - which took place in August - with his 16 million followers. That included a black and white picture of the couple hugging, showing off her beautiful white dress that was repurposed from the one worn by her mum Claudia on her parents' 1985 wedding day.

© @brooklynbeckham / Instagram Brooklyn shared a snap of the Screaming Eagle wine he sourced for Nicola to celebrate her turning 31

© @victoriabeckham / Instagram Victoria shared a picture of a bottle from the same exclusive brand back in 2017

Brooklyn wrote: "My dear Nicola x happy birthday beautiful girl x I love you with all my heart and I am the luckiest man to call you my wife x you are the funniest and most hard working person I know x can’t wait to stay young with you baby girl xx."

While it is unclear if Brooklyn was sending a surreptitious message to his mum Victoria, 51, his birthday love for Nicola comes as - publicly at least - reports of a Beckham feud rumble on without resolution. The couple repeatedly ignored festive messages sent by his family over the Christmas and New Year period, which they spent in the US.

On Sunday, it was revealed that the actress has removed all traces of the Beckham family from her social media. Nicola, who walked down the aisle with Brooklyn in 2022, deleted all posts that included David and Victoria, including a birthday tribute for her mother-in-law.

It was confirmed in December by his younger brother Cruz, 20, that Brooklyn had blocked his entire family on Instagram - including brother Romeo, 23, and 14-year-old sister Harper. Responding to reports that his parents had made the first move, Cruz wrote: "NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son… Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked… as did I."