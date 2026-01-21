Inside Jennette McCurdy's dating history: from child star romance to 'red flags'

Perhaps Jennette's most eyebrow-raising relationship was with iCarly script manager Paul Glaser, who was 13 years her senior. Despite their age gap, the actress shared with Vulture in 2015 that she didn't appreciate the online discourse about her relationship.

"People online would make very rude comments about him and say, 'What a creep to have had an eye on her for so long.' But they didn't know the whole story," she told the outlet.

"That's an instance when I really resented social media because I thought, these people are making it hard on me." While Jennette has declined to share who inspired her new novel Half His Age, many have pointed out the similarities to her relationship with Paul.

"[We met] through work. There's nowhere to meet anybody else. All I did was work," she said on Call Her Daddy when asked about the unnamed man who inspired the novel.

"I think I was 18 by the time he started working on the show. I think. I'm not sure about that. It's possible I was younger, but I was most likely 18."

"He would show me movies that he thought I would like…which I did not like, but I pretended to like. He would play me music that I did not like, but I pretended to like," she continued. "Red flags all over."

Jennette added that she felt embarrassed about their romance in hindsight and wished she knew better. "He was like, 'You're so mature. I can't talk to anyone this way. I can't believe how smart you are.' Like, are you kidding me? I was such an idiot. I'm so embarrassed."