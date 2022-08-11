Jennette McCurdy shares celebratory news after surprise memoir release

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jennette McCurdy, best known for her role in the hit show, ICarly, released her explosive new book. Titled, I'm Glad My Mom Died, the memoir delves deep into the former actress' past with her life as a child actor and her relationship with her mother.

Now, the success of her latest project has been announced - and it's good news! The memoir sold out on Amazon after one day of being released in the States, as well as being sold out on Barnes & Noble's website.

Jennette has released a new book

The book is also credited as a bestseller on the website. Whilst British fans may have to wait a little longer to get their hands on a hardcover, with the copy being released on Amazon on 15 September, they can enjoy the book through Kindle eBook.

The star thanked fans on Twitter for the brilliant success. She tweeted: "What an amazing pub day. couldn't sleep… I was so excited. couldn't be happier. thank you all."

Twitter has also been buzzing with praise for the writer. One tweet, which received over 100 thousand likes, wrote: "Jennette McCurdy being so vocal about how she feels about her mom is really important bc [because] so many survivors will be pressured with the guilt of 'well your family could be gone one day so forgive them while they are alive' by outsiders."

The actress is famed for her role in the hit show, ICarly

The memoir shares personal stories of Jennette and the abuse she received from her mother, as well as struggles with eating disorders such as anorexia.

Currently, the book is a best seller in Eating Disorder Biographies on Amazon. The book also looks back at the ICarly actress' life as a Nickelodeon star, and how tough it was for her to endure the treatment she received.

