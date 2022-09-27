Drew Barrymore admits to difficulties with revealing childhood trauma The star connected with Jennette McCurdy over their relationship with their moms

Drew Barrymore doesn't often need help opening up about her past or being candid about her life, but a recent interview on The Drew Barrymore Show made her see her approach entirely different.

The actress sat down with Jennette McCurdy, former Nickelodeon star and author of the instantly viral book I'm Glad My Mom Died, and the two discussed having difficult, and often abusive, relationships with their moms.

The two could instantly relate to one another having been raised in the spotlight, and though the iCarly actress is nearly two decades younger than the host, Drew was keen on getting advice from her about opening up about having faced parental abuse.

Jennette's mom passed away nearly ten years before she wrote a book about their traumatic relationship, and speaking of her bold book title, the host asked her: "Do I have to wait to tell all my truths? I don't know if I can do it because certain people are alive?"

She had a simple yet blunt response, replying with: "If saying the truth ends a relationship then it's probably a relationship that needed to end."

As they continued to have their deep and frank conversation, Drew was not shy about admitting she was hoping to get advice from her guest, telling her: "I relate to your journey so much, I feel like I have a lot to learn from you."

The candid conversation was insightful for both

The Charlie's Angels lead has previously opened up about her difficult childhood, and she had a very public emancipation from her mother, Jaid Barrymore, when she was 14-years-old.

However, she hinted that there are many more tragic stories about her mom and their relationship that she has yet to tell, and, having an "a-ha" moment while speaking with the best-selling author, she confessed: "Maybe it is protectiveness that I feel… I don't want to paint her negatively, I don't want people to think of her negatively."

Jaid was highly criticized for exposing Drew to drugs and alcohol before she was ten

Still she maintained: "The truth is tough stuff," but Jennette reasoned with her, adding that: "When you're a kid you don't know you are in a traumatic situation."

It made the mother-of-two look back on how she forgave her dad more easily, recalling that: "My dad used to come into our house and break everything, and my mom and I would come home to the entire house just ransacked… I was so rational with my dad, I don't know how he got a free pass."

