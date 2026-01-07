Katy Perry shares glimpse of romance with Justin Trudeau amid getaway

Katy Perry was glowing as she shared a snap with her boyfriend, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whom she spent time with over the holiday period.

The "Roar" singer took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos recapping her Christmas break, which included shots of her ex-fiancé, Orlando Bloom, and their five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

© Instagram Katy and Justin looked loved-up in the sunset snap

In the second-to-last slide, Katy added a snap of herself kissing Justin on the cheek while he beamed at the camera, clad in a white tee and black sunglasses. Katy sported a black bikini underneath a white beach dress, with a black bandana to complete the look.

The couple was pictured on a boat on the coastline, with a stunning sunset in the background. The 41-year-old also shared a photo of Justin from earlier that day that saw him swimming in the ocean with a white trucker cap on as he smiled at the camera.

"Holidaze," she captioned the carousel, as fans rushed to the comment section to share the love. "I love a couple," wrote one fan, while another added: "New Canadian queen!" and a third chimed in: "I'm Canadian and I love this!"

Another fan pointed out: "The concept of posting both your bf and your ex in the same photo dump," referring to the snaps and clips of Orlando scattered throughout the post.

© Instagram Katy also shared a photo of Justin swimming during their vacation

Katy, Orlando and Daisy were pictured ice skating in one shot, and in another, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor appeared to be chasing Daisy around a yard.

The duo announced their split in July after almost nine years together. "Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," their reps stated.

© AFP via Getty Images The pair announced their split in July 2025

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be – raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."

Orlando commented on their split for the first time in September during an appearance on the Today show, and reassured that "we're gonna be great. It's nothing but love."

© Instagram The exes are focused on co-parenting their daughter

"We've got a beautiful daughter," he added. "You know, when you leave everything on the field…I feel grateful for all of it."

Katy and Justin surprised fans when they were first spotted together on a dinner date in Montreal in late July. Days later, he was seen singing and dancing at her concert in the Canadian city, and his next appearance by her side was on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara in October.

© X The singer joined Justin in meeting the former Japanese PM

The lovebirds made their public debut as a couple on October 25 when they stepped out together in Paris to celebrate Katy's 41st birthday, and further cemented their romance when the mom of one accompanied Justin to a meeting with the former Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, and his wife, Yuko.

"Great to see you @kishida230. Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko," he wrote on X, alongside a snap of their meeting. The politician was previously married to Sophie Grégoire Trudeau until 2023, and shares kids Xavier, 18, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11, with her.