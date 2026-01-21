Unearthed proof Brooklyn Beckham 'invited' mother Victoria onstage to dance

One of the biggest bombshells from Brooklyn Beckham's shock statement on Monday was that his mother, Victoria Beckham, had "hijacked" his wedding dance. The aspiring chef revealed the moment left him feeling the most "uncomfortable and humiliated" he has ever felt.

He wrote: "In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead.

"She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."

However, the original Vogue report does stipule that there was a separate moment at the wedding reception where Brooklyn "invited his mother on stage for a dance".

The article, which would likely have had copy approval from the newlyweds, reads: "At 11pm, the circular stage revolved 180 degrees, and Marc Anthony magically appeared for a live set that opened with I Need To Know. Brooklyn invited his mother on stage for a dance, and they were joined by David and their 10-year-old daughter, Harper."

As mentioned in the copy, the incident didn't take place during the first dance, which was to a cover of Elvis' Can't Help Falling In Love.

The second wedding

The moment was enough to inspire the young couple's vow renewal, which Brooklyn explained in the post. He said: "We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment."

The second wedding was a Peltz-only affair, and despite there being between 100-200 invited guests, Brooklyn's family was noticeably absent from the occasion. Nicola's dad, Nelson officiating the occasion.

Guests weigh in

Since the statement, DJ Fat Tony, who was on the decks from the big night and his husband, Stavros Agapiou, have weighed in.

"Actual video footage it’s true I was there!" he wrote, alongside a clip of Amanda from Motherland dancing. Meanwhile, Stavros penned in a now-deleted comment under influencer Jack Remmington's post about the wedding dance: "I was there, and she did; he's telling the truth." His comment now reads: "Good on him for finally speaking out!"