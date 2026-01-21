Beckham feud LIVE: Victoria Beckham breaks cover following son Brooklyn's scathing statement and more

- All the latest after Brooklyn Beckham broke his silence on the family feud on 19 January.
How Brooklyn is keeping busy amid the feud
Brooklyn Beckham has given HELLO! an exclusive insight into what is keeping him busy at this tumultuous time in his private life.
Earlier this month, prior to breaking his silence on his famous family, the 26-year-old creator of Cloud23 hot sauces was spotted in the kitchen of Le Bilboquet Market in Palm Beach, Florida.
Here, he put his own spin on Bilboquet's Cajun chicken sandwich.
"I am excited to kick up the world-famous Bilboquet Cajun chicken with my Sweet Jalapeno hot sauce," Brooklyn said in an exclusive statement to HELLO!.
Culinary director of Le Bilboquet Market, Chef François Payard, joined Brooklyn in the kitchen. "I've had a blast working with Brooklyn in my kitchen. I love that he's getting a whole new generation interested in cooking, and I'm really excited for his new hot venture," the world-renowned chef told us.
Romeo Beckham breaks cover with public appearance
Amid the ongoing fallout, Romeo Beckham broke his cover, stepping out in public yesterday with his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.
Captured in photos published by the Daily Mail, Romeo and Kim were spotted out in London's Notting Hill while taking his dog for a walk. Dressed casually, Romeo opted for a hooded jacket, beanie, and Looney Tunes Uggs as he attempted to fly under the radar.
David Beckham breaks his silence
David Beckham has broken his silence, taking to Instagram for the first time since his son Brooklyn's bombshell statement on Monday night.
The former England footballer posted a story in tribute to his former teammate Nicky Butt, who celebrates his birthday today.
"Happy Birthday mate," David penned alongside a throwback photo of himself and Nicky on the pitch in Manchester United kits.
Another of David's former teammates, Phil Neville, also celebrates his birthday today. David wrote alongside a picture of Phil and his wife Julie, saying: "Happy Birthday you too."
Inside Nicola's family home where the couple can regroup
In case you missed it, we did a deep dive into where Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz could retreat to recoup as the drama unfolds.
The pair live in Los Angeles, but her parents' $76 million Palm Beach estate would be quite the luxury spot to make the most of some family time. It is here that the couple enjoyed some time under the wings of billionaire Nelson and his wife, Claudia Peltz, Nicola's parents, over Christmas and the New Year.
Victoria Beckham breaks her silence
Victoria Beckham has broken her silence following Brooklyn's bombshell statement with a social media post.
Posting on her Instagram Stories to mark fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton's 50th birthday, Victoria shared a throwback photo of the pair, alongside the caption: "Happy birthday @emmaleebunton. I love you so much!!"
In a second post, Victoria shared a clip from the music video of their 1996 hit 'Say You'll Be There', which showed Emma singing her solo verse. She penned alongside the clip: "Happy birthday Baby. Kisses xxx."
