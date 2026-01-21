Beckham feud LIVE: Victoria Beckham breaks cover following son Brooklyn's scathing statement and more

Brooklyn Beckham has given HELLO! an exclusive insight into what is keeping him busy at this tumultuous time in his private life.

Earlier this month, prior to breaking his silence on his famous family, the 26-year-old creator of Cloud23 hot sauces was spotted in the kitchen of Le Bilboquet Market in Palm Beach, Florida.

Here, he put his own spin on Bilboquet's Cajun chicken sandwich.

"I am excited to kick up the world-famous Bilboquet Cajun chicken with my Sweet Jalapeno hot sauce," Brooklyn said in an exclusive statement to HELLO!.

Culinary director of Le Bilboquet Market, Chef François Payard, joined Brooklyn in the kitchen. "I've had a blast working with Brooklyn in my kitchen. I love that he's getting a whole new generation interested in cooking, and I'm really excited for his new hot venture," the world-renowned chef told us.