Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham's wedding guest makes monumental claim over 'hijacked' wedding dance

In a shock statement on Monday, Brooklyn Beckham shared his side of the ongoing family feud between his famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham and he and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

One of the stand-out allegations from the 26-year-old was that his fashion mogul mum, Victoria Beckham, "hijacked" his wedding dance with Nicola, a moment which he said left him feeling "uncomfortable" and "humiliated."

He said: "My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead.

"She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."

"She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."

Now, according to the Tab, a guest at the wedding, Stavros Agapiou, who married renowned noughties DJ, DJ Fat Tony, in May last year, has shared his opinion on what happened.

Stavros, who was at the wedding in 2022, weighed in

In a now-deleted comment, Stavros wrote under influencer Jack Remmington's post about the wedding dance: "I was there, and she did; he's telling the truth."

His comment now reads: "Good on him for finally speaking out!"

Wedding number two

Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their wedding vows last year, just three years after they first tied the knot in Palm Beach. Addressing the second wedding in the statement, Brooklyn explained: "We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment."

The second nuptials were a much more low-key affair, with the couple saying "I do" just surrounded by Nicola's family at one of the Peltz family properties in Westchester, New York. The ceremony was officiated by the Bates Motel actress's billionaire father, Nelson Peltz and Nicola even wore her mother, Claudia's, wedding dress.

Talking to PEOPLE Magazine at the time, Brooklyn said: "It was beautiful. We just wanted a really beautiful experience - a really cute memory," he continued, "To be honest, I could renew my vows every single day with her.

"I think the most important thing that someone can do is find that person that they're going to spend the rest of their life with. It definitely shapes you as a person. Yeah, it was really, really cute. It was really fun."