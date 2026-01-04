The Beckham family's 'sad' escalating feud with Brooklyn and his wife Nicola explained

2025 was a year of highs and lows for the Beckham family. It was the year David Beckham received a knighthood and rang in his 50th birthday, and Victoria had her own documentary series with Netflix premiere to the world. But the family's many milestones and achievements were overshadowed by reports of an escalating feud with their oldest son, Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

The alleged rift furthered more and more over the year as Brooklyn, 26, missed out on major family events with his parents and siblings. And then to end the year, Brooklyn was noticeably omitted from his dad David's end of year wrap-up post.

The former professional footballer posted a carousel of photos of his wife and children - but Brooklyn was nowhere to be seen. David gushed about his unforgettable year and how grateful he was to his "incredible wife" and their "amazing children". He signed off the post with a special message just for Victoria. "I love you & our kids," he said, adding a red heart emoji.

With the rift seemingly trickling over into 2026, let's take a look back at how the reported feud got to this point and what the family have said to address it.

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images The Beckham family has been embroiled in a reported feud

When did the Beckham family feud begin?

To get the full picture of the feud, we have to go back a few years. Whispers of a rift in the Beckham brood first began back in April 2022 with Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola, the daughter of American billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz.

Tensions allegedly first arose over Nicola's choice to wear a custom Valentino Haute Couture gown for her wedding, designed by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, rather than a dress made by her future mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham. Nicola later wore Versace for a photoshoot to round out her bridalwear and suited up in matching Dior with Brooklyn for their wedding reception.

A few months down the track, Nicola set the record straight on the wedding drama. The newlywed told Variety in August 2022 that while she had planned and "really wanted to" wear a dress by her mother-in-law's brand, Victoria's atelier wasn't able to, leaving Nicola to choose another designer.

© Instagram Tensions reportedly began over Nicola's decision to wear a wedding dress not by her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham

"She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it," Nicola said. Meanwhile, her husband, Brooklyn, confirmed "everyone gets along, which is good.”

But the rift rumblings continued into July, Nicola and Brooklyn's European honeymoon, where the couple reunited with the extended Peltz family in the South of France - but the Beckhams were nowhere to be seen.

Brooklyn and Nicola miss several family events

Feud speculation continued after the wedding events, but it was 2025 when it all really escalated. After tying the knot, Brooklyn and Nicola moved to the US, where they now live in a Beverley Hills neighbourhood. Meanwhile, Brooklyn's parents own homes in West London, the Cotswolds and Miami.

A few months into the year, Brooklyn and Nicola raised eyebrows when they skipped David's milestone 50th birthday party in Miami in March - weeks ahead of his actual birthday in May.

"They are keen to heal the rift," a source close to the Beckhams told us exclusively at the time. "David has reached out already and will fly out to see Brooklyn if necessary.

"They are going to put this fire out; David has said that he wants the dust to settle and for everyone to talk when emotions have settled down.

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Brooklyn with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham

"Brooklyn’s hurt them. It hurts them that he’s aired their dirty laundry, but David will not let this continue for much longer. He wants to put everyone in a room together – they need to iron this out now or nothing is going to change."

Brooklyn failed to wish his dad a Happy Birthday and stayed silent on Father's Day as well. To add to the strain speculation, the couple were then absent from Victoria's 51st birthday celebrations in April.

More than three years on from their wedding, Nicola and Brooklyn renewed their vows at the Peltz family estate in New York in August. While Nicola's family were there for the special occasion, Brooklyn's side of the family was not present.

Towards the end of the year, Brooklyn missed his father's knighthood celebrations in the Cotswolds and was the only Beckham sibling not there for his dad's football team, Inter Miami's MLS cup win.

Alleged tensions with his brother

As the feud continued to escalate throughout the year, there were claims that Romeo and Brooklyn weren't getting along after Romeo began dating Kim Turnbull, who was alleged to have previously dated Brooklyn.

Kim spoke out in June to deny she was ever romantically involved with Brooklyn. But in July, it was reported that Brooklyn had unfollowed both his brothers, Romeo and Cruz, on Instagram.

© Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham and Cruz Beckham.

Cruz claims Brooklyn blocked their parents

Tensions boiled over in December when Brooklyn's younger brother, Cruz, 20, broke his silence to address the "not true" reports that his parents had unfollowed Brooklyn on social media.

"My mum and dad would never unfollow their son. Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked…as did I," Cruz set the record straight.

"It's just very sad and impossible to understand," a source close to the Beckhams told us exclusively of the ongoing feud with Brooklyn.

Olive branches extended

Victoria rang in the new year by seemingly extending an olive branch to her son. The fashion designer reposted a throwback photo of her husband, David and Brooklyn when he was younger to her Instagram Stories.

In October, Victoria spoke about the family's tight bond during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "I mean, we're such a close family and, you know, communication is key and we always let them know that anything that they want to talk about, you know, this is a safe forum. You know, that's really important."

Has Brooklyn addressed the feud?

Brooklyn has yet to directly address the feud reports, but he broke his silence on facing public scrutiny in September. He told the Daily Mail: "There's always going to be people saying negative things, but I have a very supportive wife.

"Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we're happy. Everyone is always going to say rubbish."

Brooklyn and Nicola spend festive period together

Nicola and Brooklyn spent a quiet Christmas at home together. The couple shared photos in front of a Christmas tree with Nicola's parents, Nelson and Claudia Peltz, which did not include Victoria or David. The pair then rang in the New Year together, once again seeming to celebrate separately from the Beckham brood.