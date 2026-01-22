Meet Rachel McAdams' longtime partner who has a very famous ex

When Rachel McAdams stepped back into the spotlight to receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 20, her longtime partner was right beside her.

The momentous occasion marked The Notebook star's first public appearance in 18 months and one of the few times she and the father of her two children have stepped out publicly together.

Despite her career in the spotlight, the pair have managed to remain incredibly private throughout their decade-long relationship, which has heightened fan intrigue surrounding them.

© Alamy Live News. Jamie supported Rachel at the Walk of Fame ceremony

So, who is the man Rachel calls her "North Star," and what are his Hollywood connections?

Who is Jamie Linden?

Jamie is a successful filmmaker with numerous high profile movies to his name.

The Florida native began writing screenplays while working as an assistant at Mirage Enterprises, and had success early on.

© Getty Images Jamie Linden is a filmmaker

"The first screenplay I wrote with my friend Cory Helms, a University of Florida grad, unfortunately, was called Things to Do Before I Die," he said in an interview with Florida State University. "We got really lucky and Warner Bros. bought it and gave us a blind deal for another script."

While ultimately, it wasn't made into a movie, he pitched his next screenplay to WB and this time it came to fruition.

© Getty Images Jamie wrote We Are Marshall starring Matthew McConaughey, January Jones, Matthew Fox and Kate Mara

Jamie and Cory's 2006 movie, We Are Marshall, depicted the true story of the aftermath of a tragic plane crash which killed a college football team and starred a plethora of stars including Matthew McConaughey, Matthew Fox, January Jones and Ian McShane.

He wrote the screenplay for the movie adaptation of the Nicholas Sparks' novel, Dear John. Jamie also co-produced both of the above.

A-list cast

© Getty Images Jamie has collaborated with Channing Tatum on numerous projects

The movie 10 Years marked Jamie's directorial debut and starred and was co-produced by Channing Tatum, who Jamie has collaborated with on numerous occasions.

The Magic Mike actor was the lead in the romantic drama, Dear John, and Channing thanked Jamie in the credits of his directorial debut movie, Dog.

© Getty Images Jamie with the cast of Money Monster

Jamie wrote the screenplay for Money Monster, which starred Julia Roberts and George Clooney, and contributed to Chaos Walking starring Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland.

His famous ex

Before finding love with Rachel in 2016, Jamie was romancing another famous actress, Zooey Deschanel.

© Corbis via Getty Images Jamie and Zooey dated for two years

They began dating in 2012 after Zooey's first divorce from musician Ben Gibbard. They were a couple for two years before calling it quits.

Private family life

Rachel and Jamie were first photographed together in 2016 in Paris before Jamie made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival for Money Monster. Throughout their decade-long romance, they have never walked a red carpet together

© Getty Images They keep their personal life out of the spotlight

Jamie shares two children with Rachel. They welcomed a son in 2018 and a daughter in 2020, and have kept their names and identities private.

After the birth of their son, Rachel told the Sunday Times: "I want to keep his life private, even if mine isn't."

They are rarely photographed in public but on the rare occasions they have been, they've appeared very much in love.