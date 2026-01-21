A$AP Rocky reveals 'embarrassing' first meeting with Rihanna before he was famous

Rapper A$AP Rocky shared rare insight into his romance with Rihanna, with whom he shares his three kids, and revealed the "embarrassing" moment when they first met in New York City.

The father of three opened up about their awkward meet-cute on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, sharing that she caught him in the middle of an argument on the street.

"It was crazy. We met outside of a nightclub, ironically, here in New York. I wasn't famous at the time. She was obviously Rihanna," he recalled. "And I couldn't get in. The bouncers didn't want to let me in, and I was with my friend, the late great Virgil Abloh, and Matthew Williams."

© WWD via Getty Images Rocky revealed that he first met Rihanna outside a nightclub

"You know, we kind of [were] getting into it with the bouncers, and she came out, and we locked eyes right away," he continued. "And I was just, like, in a daze. And, you know, I was a little embarrassed that she caught me bickering with the guard and stuff like that."

When the host asked Rocky if Rihanna then helped him get inside the club, he laughed and replied: "No." The couple has been dating since 2020, and welcomed their first child, RZA, in May 2022, followed by their second son, Riot, in August 2023.

They welcomed their baby girl, Rocki, in September 2025, after Rihanna announced her pregnancy at the Met Gala in May. A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, recently released his first LP in eight years – Don't Be Dumb.

© Getty Images The couple share three kids

The Grammy nominee took time away from music to care for his kids, who are growing rapidly and already showcasing their differing personalities. "You know, my first son, RZA, he's [the] opposite of his brother, the three-year-old and the two-year-old," Rocky shared on The New York Times Popcast. "They're about 14 months apart. So they're really close, but he's really antisocial."

Learn more about Rihanna and Rocky's family life below...

"And my second son is just a socialite at this point, you know? He wants to steal the room when he comes, and he walks in it, and he's addicted to cotton candy…typical little kid stuff," he added of Riot.

The 37-year-old went on to reveal that Rocki's arrival had completely changed their family dynamic. "Baby Rocki man, she's something, you know she's four months…And she looks exactly identical to me. My twin," he explained.

© Getty They welcomed Riot (L) in 2023 and RZA (R) in 2022

Rocky said that before Rocki arrived, he was content to be a father to two sons. "Like, here we go. I'm with the little rascals, man...And then baby Rocki came in, and just kind of took over the whole household."

© @badgalriri Rocki was born in September 2025

The proud father shared that his daughter was "very talkative" and "likes to giggle and smile". Rihanna has spoken at length about how dedicated a parent Rocky is, and told Interview that she knew from the start that he would step up to the plate.

"When someone sees you completely, and believes in you, and thinks you're worthy of being the mother of their kids, it's a great feeling," she explained. "I felt the same about him. I knew he would be a great dad."