When I met Brooklyn Beckham he was timid and had no privacy - I felt bad for him

After years of rumours of unrest among the Beckham family, Brooklyn Beckham finally explained the situation this week, taking to Instagram to share that he has struggled with anxiety throughout his life due to feeling controlled by his parents.

"The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards," he began. "I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose and have found peace and relief."

© GC Images Brooklyn addressed the feud between him and Nicola and the other Beckhams

Brooklyn pre and post Nicola

A photographer who worked alongside Brooklyn in 2018, pre-Nicola, and photographed him alongside his wife in 2025, confirmed the shift in Brooklyn's demeanour since the distance from his family.

"I've met them a couple of times and he seemed way more chill when he was with her than years back," the source told HELLO!, elaborating: "I met him on the street in 2018 and had a brief interaction with him.

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Our source photographed Nicola and Brooklyn in 2025 during London Fashion Week

"He was working himself, back when he was exploring photography. My takeaway was that he was a very timid guy who had to deal with a lot of unwanted attention. I felt bad for him to be honest."

© NurPhoto via Getty Images Brooklyn Beckham pictured working during London Fashion Week in September 2018

Brooklyn's desire for privacy

Born into one of the world's most famous families, Brooklyn has been in the public eye since birth, a fact he has grown to resent, according to statement on his estrangement from the other Beckhams.

"My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else," he lamented. "Brand Beckham comes first. Family "love" is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp."

© WireImage Brooklyn said his family values photo calls

He continued: "My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."

HELLO!'s source confirmed Brooklyn's desire for a quiet life, sharing: "He had no privacy [when I met him in 2018] and if given the option, I think he would have preferred to keep his face out of the media, but I guess what he's saying is he wasn't given that choice."

© GC Images Brooklyn tried his hand at photography in his younger years

Brooklyn and Nicola's differing dreams

While Brooklyn says he and Nicola both want privacy, Nicola's ex-boyfriend Anwar Hadid's sister, Alana Hadid, took to Instagram to reject the notion that Nicola wants a quiet life.

© Getty Images Anwar Hadid and Nicola Peltz dated for two years

"That girl doesn't want privacy; she's been trying to be famous for a decade," Alana, whose brother dated Nicola for two years pre-Brooklyn, said.