When I met Brooklyn Beckham he was timid and had no privacy - I felt bad for him

After years of rumours of unrest among the Beckham family, Brooklyn Beckham finally explained the situation this week, taking to Instagram to share that he has struggled with anxiety throughout his life due to feeling controlled by his parents.
"The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards," he began. "I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose and have found peace and relief."
Brooklyn pre and post Nicola
A photographer who worked alongside Brooklyn in 2018, pre-Nicola, and photographed him alongside his wife in 2025, confirmed the shift in Brooklyn's demeanour since the distance from his family.
"I've met them a couple of times and he seemed way more chill when he was with her than years back," the source told HELLO!, elaborating: "I met him on the street in 2018 and had a brief interaction with him.
"He was working himself, back when he was exploring photography. My takeaway was that he was a very timid guy who had to deal with a lot of unwanted attention. I felt bad for him to be honest."
Brooklyn's desire for privacy
Born into one of the world's most famous families, Brooklyn has been in the public eye since birth, a fact he has grown to resent, according to statement on his estrangement from the other Beckhams.
"My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else," he lamented. "Brand Beckham comes first. Family "love" is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp."
He continued: "My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."
HELLO!'s source confirmed Brooklyn's desire for a quiet life, sharing: "He had no privacy [when I met him in 2018] and if given the option, I think he would have preferred to keep his face out of the media, but I guess what he's saying is he wasn't given that choice."
Brooklyn and Nicola's differing dreams
While Brooklyn says he and Nicola both want privacy, Nicola's ex-boyfriend Anwar Hadid's sister, Alana Hadid, took to Instagram to reject the notion that Nicola wants a quiet life.
"That girl doesn't want privacy; she's been trying to be famous for a decade," Alana, whose brother dated Nicola for two years pre-Brooklyn, said.