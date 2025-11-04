David Beckham melts hearts with gorgeous tribute to 'beautiful children' following knighthood

Arise Sir David Beckham! The former football legend received his knighthood from King Charles on Tuesday in a ceremony that saw him supported by his wife, Victoria, and his parents. Taking to social media following the ceremony, the father-of-four penned a gorgeous tribute to his family, including his four children, as he highlighted their support for him over the years. Speaking of his career, David penned: "I can't even begin to describe what a special day it is for me today, a boy born in East London, to receive a Knighthood from His Majesty The King.

"I am truly humbled and so grateful for this honour. I have been fortunate to represent our country and I've always done that with pride... I love our Royal Family and what it means to people not just in Great Britain but around the world. I could never have dreamed that this would happen to me... From Ridgeway Rovers to Manchester United to Preston North End to Real Madrid to LA Galaxy to AC Milan to Paris Saint Germain & of course England, all the clubs I've played for, with the best managers and teammates and loyal fans who have helped me get where I am today... I'm so thankful to them all…

"Playing for my country will always be the proudest moment in my career… to represent England and captain my country was my dream at 7 years old. Football gave me everything and it also allowed me to travel from a young age. Travel opened my eyes to issues facing children around the world. I have been lucky to work with incredible organisations like UNICEF, the Royal Foundation and the King's Foundation who have taught me how important it is to support children, to help them fulfil their potential and to inspire the next generation, I've also been proud to work with our Armed forces who sacrifice so much for us all..."

Turning to his family, Sir David continued: "All I have ever wanted to do is to make my family proud. My parents and grandparents who were always there for me and instilled the right values of hard work and respect. My beautiful wife who has been by my side for the last 28 years, who has been my biggest supporter and my shoulder to cry on in tough times… without her I wouldn't have had the life I have had. To my beautiful children who I am so proud of and I know this is a proud and inspiring day for them as well, they are our greatest joy in life and my inspiration every single day. I love you all so much... Finally Mum, Dad, Victoria and to my Kiddies can you believe this…I love you all so much and Thank You. @theroyalfamily."

WATCH: See the moment Sir David Beckham is knighted

Fans were touched by the moment, as one enthused: "Love this picture, captured your family by your side," and a second added: "I love this! In a world which is cruel and full of sad stories, to see this happy, well deserved day for you and all your family and fans is truly wonderful," while a third posted: "I honestly thought he was already knighted …awesome congrats and it’s such a blessing when you have your parents to see your big accomplishments."

Family tributes

It wasn't just Sir David's fans who shared their thoughts on the star's achievement. Taking to social media, Romeo Beckham posted a picture of the family, saying: "No one deserves this more than you, love you so much xxx. Congrats Sir dad." Romeo looked smart in a black suit alongside his younger brother, Cruz, and sister, Harper, who held onto her father's hand. Victoria, meanwhile, wore a stylish blue dress and a headdress.

Romeo shared a beautiful tribute for his father View post on Instagram

Victoria was also incredibly proud of her husband, sharing: "A day we'll never forget, David wears the first ever tailored menswear piece from the Victoria Beckham atelier — a bespoke three-piece morning suit in British wool mohair, inspired by the timeless sophistication of British royal style. Victoria wears a custom navy Bela dress paired with a @stephenjonesmillinery creation. 'I'm so proud of you @davidbeckham. Thankful for this moment and for my incredible team who worked so hard to bring the vision to life.' — Victoria."

While youngest son Cruz hasn't shared a specific post for the moment, the budding musician did add several clips and photos from the day to his Instagram Story. At the time of writing, Sir David's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, hasn't shared anything for the momentous day; the star is currently reported to be in a wider feud with his family.