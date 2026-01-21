Harper Beckham's name 'rights' deal exposed after Brooklyn's telling claims

Brooklyn Beckham shocked fans when he took to Instagram on 19 January with a scathing statement about his relationship with his parents. The eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham made a number of claims, including that his family "values public promotion and endorsements above all else" and that his wife, Nicola Peltz, "has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've tried to come together as one."

The 26-year-old also made a big claim about the use of his name. He wrote of the lead up to his 2022 wedding: "Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children. They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since."

© Getty Images Brooklyn Peltz Beckham made a slew of shocking accusations about his parents

Brooklyn resists signing over the rights to his name

Here, Brooklyn claims that his parents attempted to persuade him to hand over the copyright to his name. Reportedly, Victoria's sole ownership of the trademark on Brooklyn's name expires this year.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hug Victoria has taken out a trademark on each of her children's names

Explaining this further, Simarjot Singh Judge, a solicitor and founder of Judge Law, told us: "Changing your legal name does not undo agreements or remove associations that already exist. If someone is publicly known under a particular name, that link doesn't disappear simply because the surname changes."

Harper's name is trademarked

In resisting his parents' alleged pressure to sign away the rights to his name, Brooklyn showed his resentment towards a trademark agreement that has already been signed on his sister's name. In 2017, Victoria trademarked a then-five-year-old Harper's name, registering 'Harper Beckham' with intellectual property authorities in Britain and Europe.

© Getty Harper Beckham's name has already been trademarked

This will allow Harper, now 14, to release branded products, including toys and clothing, using this name and will also protect her name in the entertainment industry, preventing anyone else in the music, film, or TV industries from going by that name.

The application, which was filed on 22 December 2017, states that Victoria is the holder of the rights as Harper's parent and guardian.

At the time, it was also reported that the names of Victoria and David Beckham's three other children had also been registered. It came after they legally protected their own names with David Beckham registering his name in 2000, and Victoria following suit in 2002.

Beckham brood forge their own paths

Though Harper is still in school, the oldest three Beckham children are all forging their own paths. While Cruz is a budding musician fronting a one-night-only London gig later this week, Romeo is a model who has walked during London Fashion Week.

Beckhams family feud timeline © Ian West - PA Images 2022 April 9th - Brooklyn Beckham marries Nicola Peltz. Reports emerge of a dispute, as Nicola chose not to wear a dress designed by Victoria Beckham. However, in an interview with Grazia USA, Nicola said this was because Victoria's ''alterier'' couldn't make the dress, not due to a feud. June - During their honeymoon, Brooklyn and Nicola do not meet up with the Beckhams, despite being on holiday nearby at the same time. August - Nicola appears on the cover of Tatler, where she discusses the pressure Brooklyn feels around his career, and reveals that he often seeks advice from her billionaire father. October - In an interview with the Sunday Times, when Nicola was questioned about the alleged feud with Victoria she said: “No family is perfect.” 2024 December - Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend, Kim Turbull, go public, and she begins spending time with the Beckham family. However, Brooklyn and Nicola are notably absent from any photos with Kim, who reportedly dated Brooklyn in the past, in the following months. 2025 March 30th - Brooklyn didn't attend his dad's early birthday party in Miami, which was organised by Victoria April - Romeo shuts down speculation that Kim was Brooklyn’s ex-girlfriend in a now-deleted Instagram comment: “Brooklyn and Kim never dated.” 9th - The Beckham family do not publicly acknowledge Brooklyn and Nicola’s third wedding anniversary. 17th - Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz miss Victoria Beckham’s 51st birthday party. Brooklyn does not post any birthday tribute to his mother on social media. May 2nd - David Beckham celebrates his 50th birthday in London. However, Brooklyn and Nicola are notably absent and do not publicly acknowledge the occasion on social media. 5th - David shares an Instagram story from a fishing trip he planned six months earlier for his birthday, posing with his sons Cruz and Romeo. He captions the story: “You were missed @brooklynpeltzbeckham.” 25th - Brooklyn posts an Instagram story of himself and Nicola, appearing to take a dig at his parents, with the caption: “I always choose you.” August 2 - Nicola and Brooklyn renew their vows without any members of the Beckham family present at the ceremony. October 8 - Nicola and Brooklyn do not attend the red carpet premiere of Victoria Beckham's eponymous Netflix documentary. December 21 - Cruz Beckham posts a screenshot to his Instagram story of a Daily Mail article claiming his parents unfollowed Brooklyn. He captions the story: ''NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son...Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked… as did I.'' 2026 January 19 - Brooklyn has broken his silence on the family feud rumours with a lengthy Instagram story. He shared his version of events with his 16 million followers and stated that he has no desire to reconcile with his parents.

Brooklyn has a passion for cooking and has launched his own hot sauce with the brand name Cloud23. Earlier this month, he was spotted in the back kitchen at Le Bilboquet Market in Palm Beach putting his own spin on Bilboquet's Cajun chicken sandwich.

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Romeo is a model while Cruz is a budding music star

"I am excited to kick up the world-famous Bilboquet Cajun chicken with my Sweet Jalapeno hot sauce," Brooklyn said in an exclusive statement to HELLO!.

© Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for ENTER Works Brooklyn launched Cloud23 in 2024

Chef François Payard, the culinary director of Le Bilboquet Market, joined Brooklyn in the kitchen. He told us: "I've had a blast working with Brooklyn in my kitchen. I love that he's getting a whole new generation interested in cooking and I'm really excited for his new hot venture."