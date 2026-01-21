Harper Beckham's name 'rights' deal exposed after Brooklyn's telling claims

Brooklyn Beckham shocked fans when he took to Instagram on 19 January with a scathing statement about his relationship with his parents. The eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham made a number of claims, including that his family "values public promotion and endorsements above all else" and that his wife, Nicola Peltz, "has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've tried to come together as one."
The 26-year-old also made a big claim about the use of his name. He wrote of the lead up to his 2022 wedding: "Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children. They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since."
Brooklyn resists signing over the rights to his name
Here, Brooklyn claims that his parents attempted to persuade him to hand over the copyright to his name. Reportedly, Victoria's sole ownership of the trademark on Brooklyn's name expires this year.
Explaining this further, Simarjot Singh Judge, a solicitor and founder of Judge Law, told us: "Changing your legal name does not undo agreements or remove associations that already exist. If someone is publicly known under a particular name, that link doesn't disappear simply because the surname changes."
Harper's name is trademarked
In resisting his parents' alleged pressure to sign away the rights to his name, Brooklyn showed his resentment towards a trademark agreement that has already been signed on his sister's name. In 2017, Victoria trademarked a then-five-year-old Harper's name, registering 'Harper Beckham' with intellectual property authorities in Britain and Europe.
This will allow Harper, now 14, to release branded products, including toys and clothing, using this name and will also protect her name in the entertainment industry, preventing anyone else in the music, film, or TV industries from going by that name.
The application, which was filed on 22 December 2017, states that Victoria is the holder of the rights as Harper's parent and guardian.
At the time, it was also reported that the names of Victoria and David Beckham's three other children had also been registered. It came after they legally protected their own names with David Beckham registering his name in 2000, and Victoria following suit in 2002.
Beckham brood forge their own paths
Though Harper is still in school, the oldest three Beckham children are all forging their own paths. While Cruz is a budding musician fronting a one-night-only London gig later this week, Romeo is a model who has walked during London Fashion Week.
Brooklyn has a passion for cooking and has launched his own hot sauce with the brand name Cloud23. Earlier this month, he was spotted in the back kitchen at Le Bilboquet Market in Palm Beach putting his own spin on Bilboquet's Cajun chicken sandwich.
"I am excited to kick up the world-famous Bilboquet Cajun chicken with my Sweet Jalapeno hot sauce," Brooklyn said in an exclusive statement to HELLO!.
Chef François Payard, the culinary director of Le Bilboquet Market, joined Brooklyn in the kitchen. He told us: "I've had a blast working with Brooklyn in my kitchen. I love that he's getting a whole new generation interested in cooking and I'm really excited for his new hot venture."