Brooklyn Beckham’s many business ventures over the years

Brooklyn Beckham's explosive statement criticising his parents David and Victoria didn't just focus on how they had tried to "ruin" his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz - it also hinted at his many business ventures. In the 821-word Instagram post, the couple's eldest son, 26, took aim at how he was often expected to drop his own "professional obligations" in order to support "Brand Beckham".

In his post, he wrote: "My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first. Family 'love' is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo op even if it's at the expense of our professional obligations."

It is unclear whether Brooklyn is financially independent or supported by his parents; however, his affairs seem to still be very much entwined within theirs. "My parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children," he wrote. "My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since."

However, while the details of the above deal have not been publicly confirmed, there are many money-making decisions that Brooklyn has taken over the years. From sport and modelling to photography and cooking, here are the 'nepo' entrepreneur's many past ventures…

1/ 6 © Corbis via Getty Images Football In his early teens, Brooklyn made an attempt to follow in his famous father’s footsteps by signing with the Arsenal Youth Academy at 15. However, they let him go just a year later.



2/ 6 © Jamie McCarthy Photography Brooklyn enrolled in a photography course at Parsons School of Design in New York in 2017, before deferring it a year later to intern with photographer Rankin. He also, memorably, published the book What I See.



3/ 6 © NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Chef The star launched his series 'Cookin' With Brooklyn' on Facebook in 2021. He told the Today show - where he demonstrated his skills on air - that he had gained a passion for spending time in the kitchen during lockdown.



4/ 6 © Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sup Brand ambassador In 2021, Brooklyn signed a £1 million deal to be Superdry's new brand ambassador. However, the partnership ended after just eight months.



5/ 6 © Getty Images for ENTER Works Founder Brooklyn unveiled his own brand of hot sauce, Cloud23, in 2024. At its launch, he shared plans to create a range of condiments - including spicy mayo or hot honey - and even one day open his own restaurant.

