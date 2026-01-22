Brooklyn Beckham's ex Tallia Storm weighs in on family feud: 'Victoria didn't like me'

Brooklyn Beckham issued an explosive message on Monday, expressing how he didn't intend to reconcile with his family and making several claims against them.

One of his key claims was that David and Victoria have been trying to "ruin" his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, including attempting to bring women from Brooklyn's past back into his orbit.

While most of the Beckham family have remained silent since the allegations came out, several celebrities have been weighing in on the feud, either siding with Brooklyn or the wider Beckham family.

One of the people who has now spoken about the drama is Brooklyn's ex-girlfriend, Tallia Storm, who told The Mirror that Brooklyn's mother didn't "like" her. Speaking to the publication, she said: "My first thought was, good for him. People have all heard a million stories over the years, and I just think, God bless Brooklyn for just coming out and sticking up for himself. I think he's just had enough.

"I am 100% Team Brooklyn. I think what that boy has gone through over all these years, in that Beckham 'web', as I call it, is a lot. It's a lot on any person. So, good on him, saying, 'enough is enough'. This is him taking back his power."

Reflecting on their relationship, she revealed how Victoria had stopped her and Brooklyn sitting together at a Global Gift Gala. She reflected: "I was meant to sit next to Brooklyn, we were all super excited – and then he messaged me on the night itself, when I was already inside, saying, 'my mum won't let me come, I'm sorry'. And that was that. Obviously, Victoria didn't like me or whatever."

Beckhams family feud timeline © Ian West - PA Images 2022 April 9th - Brooklyn Beckham marries Nicola Peltz. Reports emerge of a dispute, as Nicola chose not to wear a dress designed by Victoria Beckham. However, in an interview with Grazia USA, Nicola said this was because Victoria's ''alterier'' couldn't make the dress, not due to a feud. June - During their honeymoon, Brooklyn and Nicola do not meet up with the Beckhams, despite being on holiday nearby at the same time. August - Nicola appears on the cover of Tatler, where she discusses the pressure Brooklyn feels around his career, and reveals that he often seeks advice from her billionaire father. October - In an interview with the Sunday Times, when Nicola was questioned about the alleged feud with Victoria she said: “No family is perfect.” 2024 December - Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend, Kim Turbull, go public, and she begins spending time with the Beckham family. However, Brooklyn and Nicola are notably absent from any photos with Kim, who reportedly dated Brooklyn in the past, in the following months. 2025 March 30th - Brooklyn didn't attend his dad's early birthday party in Miami, which was organised by Victoria April - Romeo shuts down speculation that Kim was Brooklyn’s ex-girlfriend in a now-deleted Instagram comment: “Brooklyn and Kim never dated.” 9th - The Beckham family do not publicly acknowledge Brooklyn and Nicola’s third wedding anniversary. 17th - Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz miss Victoria Beckham’s 51st birthday party. Brooklyn does not post any birthday tribute to his mother on social media. May 2nd - David Beckham celebrates his 50th birthday in London. However, Brooklyn and Nicola are notably absent and do not publicly acknowledge the occasion on social media. 5th - David shares an Instagram story from a fishing trip he planned six months earlier for his birthday, posing with his sons Cruz and Romeo. He captions the story: “You were missed @brooklynpeltzbeckham.” 25th - Brooklyn posts an Instagram story of himself and Nicola, appearing to take a dig at his parents, with the caption: “I always choose you.” August 2 - Nicola and Brooklyn renew their vows without any members of the Beckham family present at the ceremony. October 8 - Nicola and Brooklyn do not attend the red carpet premiere of Victoria Beckham's eponymous Netflix documentary. December 21 - Cruz Beckham posts a screenshot to his Instagram story of a Daily Mail article claiming his parents unfollowed Brooklyn. He captions the story: ''NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son...Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked… as did I.'' 2026 January 19 - Brooklyn has broken his silence on the family feud rumours with a lengthy Instagram story. He shared his version of events with his 16 million followers and stated that he has no desire to reconcile with his parents.

She added: "I have never accepted a penny from anyone wanting to talk about Brooklyn. But at the end of the day, I think the light always shines through – and sometimes you've got to let life run its course."

She also praised Brooklyn and Nicola's relationship, saying: "I've never met her personally, but I do think Nicola is Brooklyn's soulmate. And I do think they're a little dream team. Good for him, for taking a stand. I'm proud of him. It takes a lot to come out and say what he says."

Tallia and Brooklyn's relationship

Brooklyn and Tallia were linked while they were both in school together, being seen on a date back in 2014. On one of their dates, the pair were seen leaving a charity event together, and they were joined by blogger Tessie Hartmann.

On one occasion, Tallia told the Mirror that following a date, the pair were spotted by paparazzi, and she speculated that Victoria might have been involved. She explained: "Victoria sent a security team during the day to check the venue. I thought it's not that deep, but er, OK! When we went to the gig that night, Brooklyn came in with my sister as I was sound-checking – and then when we left with his security, there were like 20 paparazzi outside."

Brooklyn's claims against his parents

In part of his statement against his parents, Brooklyn alleged: "My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped. My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress.

"Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children. They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since."

In a separate part of his statement, he added: "My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've tried to come together as one. My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable."