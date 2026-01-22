Nicola Peltz's ex-boyfriend's sister reveals she 'wanted to be famous for years'

Brooklyn Beckham's wife previously dated Anwar Hadid, who is the younger brother of models Gigi and Bella, from 2016 to 2018

Nicola Peltz Beckham arrives for the premiere of the movie "Lola" at the Bruin Theatre, in Los Angeles, California on February 3, 2024© AFP via Getty Images
Lauren Clark
Lauren Clark
1 hour ago
Share this:

Nicola Peltz’s ex-boyfriend's sister has made her thoughts clear on the Beckham family feud. Before meeting Brooklyn, the actress, 31, previously dated Anwar Hadid - who is the younger brother of Gigi and Bella.

Now, his older half-sister Alana Hadid, 40, has weighed in on the claims shared in the explosive statement dropped by the eldest son of David, 50, and Victoria, 51, earlier this week. Brooklyn, 26, ended his Instagram post with the request: "All we want is privacy."

The photographer Eli Rezkallah posted: "Ending an eight paragraph rant about his family's dirty laundry with 'all we want is privacy' is all I need to know." To which Alana, a creative director and fashion designer, replied: "Right and that girl doesn't want privacy she's been trying to be famous for a decade."

Nicola and Anwar, now 26, dated from 2016 to 2018 - parting ways one year before she met Brooklyn. At the time, she was close to his sisters, Gigi and Bella, who also share Mohamed Hadid and his second wife Yolanda Hadid as parents.

You may also like

Nicola dated Anwar from 2016 to 2018 (pictured in 2017)© GC Images
Nicola dated Anwar from 2016 to 2018 (pictured in 2017)

"He comes from an amazing family," said Nicola to WWD in 2017. "Gigi and Bella are so, so sweet. I just love his family so much. They're feminine, strong girls. To have that around is amazing." Alana and her sister Marielle, 45, are the daughters of Mohamed and his first wife Mary Butler. 

Alana has a full sister Marielle, as well as half-sisters Gigi, Bella and Aydan (pictured with three of her siblings in 2026)© Getty Images
Alana has a full sister Marielle, as well as half-brother Anwar and half-sisters Gigi, Bella and Aydan (pictured with three of her siblings in 2026)

As well as Anwar, Nicola previously dated actor Brenton Thwaites in 2014, actor Cameron Fuller - who is now engaged to Phoebe Dyvenor - in 2015, and musician Paul Klein from 2017 to 2018. She is also reported to have briefly dated Justin Bieber, who is now married to Hailey Bieber.

While her relationship with Brooklyn has catapulted her to global fame, Nicola was working hard to make a name for herself in Hollywood before that. She has starred in the series Bates Motel, and the films The Last Airbender and Transformers: Age of Extinction

A photo of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz walking© GC Images
Brooklyn asked for privacy for him and Nicola in his explosive statement

She has been central to the current fallout, with Brooklyn accusing his parents of trying to "ruin" their relationship. There has also been extensive debate about the dress from her 2022 wedding, after he accused his fashion designer mum of pulling out of providing a gown at the "eleventh hour". 

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More