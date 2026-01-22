Nicola Peltz's ex-boyfriend's sister reveals she 'wanted to be famous for years'

Nicola Peltz’s ex-boyfriend's sister has made her thoughts clear on the Beckham family feud. Before meeting Brooklyn, the actress, 31, previously dated Anwar Hadid - who is the younger brother of Gigi and Bella.

Now, his older half-sister Alana Hadid, 40, has weighed in on the claims shared in the explosive statement dropped by the eldest son of David, 50, and Victoria, 51, earlier this week. Brooklyn, 26, ended his Instagram post with the request: "All we want is privacy."

The photographer Eli Rezkallah posted: "Ending an eight paragraph rant about his family's dirty laundry with 'all we want is privacy' is all I need to know." To which Alana, a creative director and fashion designer, replied: "Right and that girl doesn't want privacy she's been trying to be famous for a decade."

Nicola and Anwar, now 26, dated from 2016 to 2018 - parting ways one year before she met Brooklyn. At the time, she was close to his sisters, Gigi and Bella, who also share Mohamed Hadid and his second wife Yolanda Hadid as parents.

© GC Images Nicola dated Anwar from 2016 to 2018 (pictured in 2017)

"He comes from an amazing family," said Nicola to WWD in 2017. "Gigi and Bella are so, so sweet. I just love his family so much. They're feminine, strong girls. To have that around is amazing." Alana and her sister Marielle, 45, are the daughters of Mohamed and his first wife Mary Butler.

© Getty Images Alana has a full sister Marielle, as well as half-brother Anwar and half-sisters Gigi, Bella and Aydan (pictured with three of her siblings in 2026)

As well as Anwar, Nicola previously dated actor Brenton Thwaites in 2014, actor Cameron Fuller - who is now engaged to Phoebe Dyvenor - in 2015, and musician Paul Klein from 2017 to 2018. She is also reported to have briefly dated Justin Bieber, who is now married to Hailey Bieber.

Beckhams family feud timeline © Ian West - PA Images 2022 April 9th - Brooklyn Beckham marries Nicola Peltz. Reports emerge of a dispute, as Nicola chose not to wear a dress designed by Victoria Beckham. However, in an interview with Grazia USA, Nicola said this was because Victoria's ''alterier'' couldn't make the dress, not due to a feud. June - During their honeymoon, Brooklyn and Nicola do not meet up with the Beckhams, despite being on holiday nearby at the same time. August - Nicola appears on the cover of Tatler, where she discusses the pressure Brooklyn feels around his career, and reveals that he often seeks advice from her billionaire father. October - In an interview with the Sunday Times, when Nicola was questioned about the alleged feud with Victoria she said: “No family is perfect.” 2024 December - Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend, Kim Turbull, go public, and she begins spending time with the Beckham family. However, Brooklyn and Nicola are notably absent from any photos with Kim, who reportedly dated Brooklyn in the past, in the following months. 2025 March 30th - Brooklyn didn't attend his dad's early birthday party in Miami, which was organised by Victoria April - Romeo shuts down speculation that Kim was Brooklyn’s ex-girlfriend in a now-deleted Instagram comment: “Brooklyn and Kim never dated.” 9th - The Beckham family do not publicly acknowledge Brooklyn and Nicola’s third wedding anniversary. 17th - Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz miss Victoria Beckham’s 51st birthday party. Brooklyn does not post any birthday tribute to his mother on social media. May 2nd - David Beckham celebrates his 50th birthday in London. However, Brooklyn and Nicola are notably absent and do not publicly acknowledge the occasion on social media. 5th - David shares an Instagram story from a fishing trip he planned six months earlier for his birthday, posing with his sons Cruz and Romeo. He captions the story: “You were missed @brooklynpeltzbeckham.” 25th - Brooklyn posts an Instagram story of himself and Nicola, appearing to take a dig at his parents, with the caption: “I always choose you.” August 2 - Nicola and Brooklyn renew their vows without any members of the Beckham family present at the ceremony. October 8 - Nicola and Brooklyn do not attend the red carpet premiere of Victoria Beckham's eponymous Netflix documentary. December 21 - Cruz Beckham posts a screenshot to his Instagram story of a Daily Mail article claiming his parents unfollowed Brooklyn. He captions the story: ''NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son...Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked… as did I.'' 2026 January 19 - Brooklyn has broken his silence on the family feud rumours with a lengthy Instagram story. He shared his version of events with his 16 million followers and stated that he has no desire to reconcile with his parents.

While her relationship with Brooklyn has catapulted her to global fame, Nicola was working hard to make a name for herself in Hollywood before that. She has starred in the series Bates Motel, and the films The Last Airbender and Transformers: Age of Extinction.

© GC Images Brooklyn asked for privacy for him and Nicola in his explosive statement

She has been central to the current fallout, with Brooklyn accusing his parents of trying to "ruin" their relationship. There has also been extensive debate about the dress from her 2022 wedding, after he accused his fashion designer mum of pulling out of providing a gown at the "eleventh hour".