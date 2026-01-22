Meet Sting’s six children – including his lookalike son who opened for him on tour

Joe has frequently collaborated with his father on stage

The first of Sting’s children – and the first to follow in his musical footsteps – Joe (b. 1976) is a bassist for the band Fiction Plane as well as a singer-songwriter. He’s one of two children Sting shares with actress Frances Tomelty, who were married for eight years from 1976 - 1984.

“Joe would be at rehearsals in his carry cot, propping up the bass drum,” Sting told Variety in 2023. “He’s never known life without me making an awful lot of row.”

The musician has frequently collaborated with his famous father, most recently opening for him on his tour in 2023 and joining him onstage to sing The Police hits like “King of Pain”.

Outside of music, Joe is a father to a son and three daughters that he shares with his wife, Kate Finnerty Sumner. A keen sports fan, Joe also co-founded the LA-based soccer team City of Angels FC.