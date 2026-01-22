Meet Sting’s six children – including his lookalike son who opened for him on tour

The Police's former frontman shares two children with his ex-wife Frances Tomelty and four with his wife of three decades, Trudie Styler

Sting at the Paramount+ "MobLand" New York Premiere at SVA Theatre on March 31, 2025 in New York, New York.
Sting is not just a legendary musician – he’s also the father of six children, many whom have followed in his footsteps. The “Every Breath You Take” hitmaker was previously married to Frances Tomelty, who he shares two children with, and has since been married to Trudie Styler for over 30 years, with the pair sharing four children. 

From his musician son who’s opened for him on tour to his children who have appeared in numerous hit TV shows and films, we’re taking a look at the lives of the singer’s children, and what they’re getting up to now.

EAST HAMPTON, NY - AUGUST 16: Sting and Joe Sumner attend Apollo in the Hamptons at The Creeks on August 16, 2014 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)© WireImage

Joe has frequently collaborated with his father on stage

Joe Sumner

The first of Sting’s children – and the first to follow in his musical footsteps – Joe (b. 1976) is a bassist for the band Fiction Plane as well as a singer-songwriter. He’s one of two children Sting shares with actress Frances Tomelty, who were married for eight years from 1976 - 1984. 

“Joe would be at rehearsals in his carry cot, propping up the bass drum,” Sting told Variety in 2023. “He’s never known life without me making an awful lot of row.”

The musician has frequently collaborated with his famous father, most recently opening for him on his tour in 2023 and joining him onstage to sing The Police hits like “King of Pain”.

Outside of music, Joe is a father to a son and three daughters that he shares with his wife, Kate Finnerty Sumner. A keen sports fan, Joe also co-founded the LA-based soccer team City of Angels FC.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Fuschia Kate Sumner attends the exclusive launch party for the Dorsia App, the members-only reservation platform hosted by Dorsia and Serpentine, at Chiltern Firehouse on October 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Dorsia)© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Dorsia

Sting reportedly delivered a touching speech at his daughter's wedding

Fuschia Kate Sumner

Sting’s only daughter with Frances, Fuschia Kate (b. 1982) has gone on to take the film industry by storm, having first studied English literature and drama at the University of the West of England.

Fuschia, who goes by Kate, is an actor, director, and producer, having appeared in films like Saving Mr. Banks (2013) and Billionaire Boys Club (2018), and also co-directed the film Everything I Ever Wanted to Tell My Daughter About Men (2021).

The actress shares a one-year-old son with her now-husband Max Wright; the couple tied the knot in a stunning Sicilian ceremony in 2025, with the father-of-the-bride reportedly delivering a “heartfelt” and “funny” speech, calling his new son-in-law a “lovely chap”.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actress Mickey Sumner attends the Ninth Annual Women In Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party Presented By Max Mara, BMW, M-A-C Cosmetics And Perrier-Jouet at HYDE Sunset: Kitchen + Cocktails on February 26, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Sting is a devoted grandfather to Mickey's nine-year-old son

Mickey Sumner

The first child of Sting and his now-wife, filmmaker Trudie Styler, Mickey (b. 1984) is close with her half-siblings, having served as Maid of Honour at Fuschia Kate’s wedding. “The most beautiful bride,” she wrote on her Instagram, sharing photos of her family enjoying the special day.

Like her sister, Mickey is also an actress with a string of hits under her belt. She’s best known for her role as Sophie Levee in Greta Gerwig’s Frances Ha (2011) as well as Bess Till in the thriller series Snowpiercer (2020–2024).

The actress was previously married to Chris Kantrowitz, who she shares a son, Akira, with. The pair later separated in 2022, and Mickey announced her engagement to photographer and director Carter B Smith on her Instagram in 2025.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Director Jake Sumner attends the "Ron Delsener Presents" during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)© Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Jake has directed documentaries as well as music videos and commercials

Jake Sumner

Destined for filmmaking from the get-go, Jake (b. 1985) first appeared in his father’s film Bring on the Night (1985) as a newborn, later becoming a successful director and producer. 

He’s best known for his 2023 documentary Rob Delsener Presents, exploring the life of the infamous music promoter. Reflecting on his love of music, Jake shared an insight into his childhood in a recent interview, saying “I grew up listening to a lot of music my parents would play for us…grew up on The Beatles, grew up on Elvis”.

According to Nowness, Jake has also shot music videos for the likes of Bruno Mars and Damien Marley, as well as commercial films for global brands like Nike and Carhartt.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Eliot Sumner attends Netflix's Ripley Fall Showcase at TUDUM Theater on November 03, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix)© Getty Images for Netflix

Eliot has taken the showbiz world by storm, from acting to music

Eliot Sumner

Eliot Sumner (b. 1990) has grown up with both their father’s love of music and their mother’s love of film, having forged successful careers in both.

They released their debut album, The Constant, in 2010 under the name I Blame Coco, after starting to write songs at just 15-years-old. As an actor, Eliot has appeared in both The Gentlemen (2020) and the James Bond film No Time to Die (2021), and starred alongside Andrew Scott in the Netflix miniseries Ripley (2024).

Eliot is also both a DJ, performing under the name Vaal, and a model, having recently posed for Balenciaga in a very Sting-esque leather jacket.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 17: Giacomo Sumner (L) and Joe Sumner attend the after party for the 25th Anniversary concert for the Rainforest Fund at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel on April 17, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Giacomo (left) joined the Metropolitan Police

Giacomo Sumner

Sting’s youngest son Giacomo (b. 1995) has taken a different direction to his family, having recently joined the police – though not in the musical sense.

According to multiple reports from 2024, Giacomo is an officer of the Metropolitan Police, having graduated with a criminal justice degree from California Lutheran University.

He also has several acting credits on his IMDb page, including 10,000 Saints (2015), We're Going to the Zoo (2006) and American Typecast (2019).

