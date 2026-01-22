Meet Sting’s six children – including his lookalike son who opened for him on tour

Sting is not just a legendary musician – he’s also the father of six children, many whom have followed in his footsteps. The “Every Breath You Take” hitmaker was previously married to Frances Tomelty, who he shares two children with, and has since been married to Trudie Styler for over 30 years, with the pair sharing four children.
From his musician son who’s opened for him on tour to his children who have appeared in numerous hit TV shows and films, we’re taking a look at the lives of the singer’s children, and what they’re getting up to now.
Joe has frequently collaborated with his father on stage
Joe Sumner
The first of Sting’s children – and the first to follow in his musical footsteps – Joe (b. 1976) is a bassist for the band Fiction Plane as well as a singer-songwriter. He’s one of two children Sting shares with actress Frances Tomelty, who were married for eight years from 1976 - 1984.
“Joe would be at rehearsals in his carry cot, propping up the bass drum,” Sting told Variety in 2023. “He’s never known life without me making an awful lot of row.”
The musician has frequently collaborated with his famous father, most recently opening for him on his tour in 2023 and joining him onstage to sing The Police hits like “King of Pain”.
Outside of music, Joe is a father to a son and three daughters that he shares with his wife, Kate Finnerty Sumner. A keen sports fan, Joe also co-founded the LA-based soccer team City of Angels FC.
Sting reportedly delivered a touching speech at his daughter's wedding
Fuschia Kate Sumner
Sting’s only daughter with Frances, Fuschia Kate (b. 1982) has gone on to take the film industry by storm, having first studied English literature and drama at the University of the West of England.
Fuschia, who goes by Kate, is an actor, director, and producer, having appeared in films like Saving Mr. Banks (2013) and Billionaire Boys Club (2018), and also co-directed the film Everything I Ever Wanted to Tell My Daughter About Men (2021).
The actress shares a one-year-old son with her now-husband Max Wright; the couple tied the knot in a stunning Sicilian ceremony in 2025, with the father-of-the-bride reportedly delivering a “heartfelt” and “funny” speech, calling his new son-in-law a “lovely chap”.
Sting is a devoted grandfather to Mickey's nine-year-old son
Mickey Sumner
The first child of Sting and his now-wife, filmmaker Trudie Styler, Mickey (b. 1984) is close with her half-siblings, having served as Maid of Honour at Fuschia Kate’s wedding. “The most beautiful bride,” she wrote on her Instagram, sharing photos of her family enjoying the special day.
Like her sister, Mickey is also an actress with a string of hits under her belt. She’s best known for her role as Sophie Levee in Greta Gerwig’s Frances Ha (2011) as well as Bess Till in the thriller series Snowpiercer (2020–2024).
The actress was previously married to Chris Kantrowitz, who she shares a son, Akira, with. The pair later separated in 2022, and Mickey announced her engagement to photographer and director Carter B Smith on her Instagram in 2025.
Jake has directed documentaries as well as music videos and commercials
Jake Sumner
Destined for filmmaking from the get-go, Jake (b. 1985) first appeared in his father’s film Bring on the Night (1985) as a newborn, later becoming a successful director and producer.
He’s best known for his 2023 documentary Rob Delsener Presents, exploring the life of the infamous music promoter. Reflecting on his love of music, Jake shared an insight into his childhood in a recent interview, saying “I grew up listening to a lot of music my parents would play for us…grew up on The Beatles, grew up on Elvis”.
According to Nowness, Jake has also shot music videos for the likes of Bruno Mars and Damien Marley, as well as commercial films for global brands like Nike and Carhartt.
Eliot has taken the showbiz world by storm, from acting to music
Eliot Sumner
Eliot Sumner (b. 1990) has grown up with both their father’s love of music and their mother’s love of film, having forged successful careers in both.
They released their debut album, The Constant, in 2010 under the name I Blame Coco, after starting to write songs at just 15-years-old. As an actor, Eliot has appeared in both The Gentlemen (2020) and the James Bond film No Time to Die (2021), and starred alongside Andrew Scott in the Netflix miniseries Ripley (2024).
Eliot is also both a DJ, performing under the name Vaal, and a model, having recently posed for Balenciaga in a very Sting-esque leather jacket.
Giacomo (left) joined the Metropolitan Police
Giacomo Sumner
Sting’s youngest son Giacomo (b. 1995) has taken a different direction to his family, having recently joined the police – though not in the musical sense.
According to multiple reports from 2024, Giacomo is an officer of the Metropolitan Police, having graduated with a criminal justice degree from California Lutheran University.
He also has several acting credits on his IMDb page, including 10,000 Saints (2015), We're Going to the Zoo (2006) and American Typecast (2019).